Cape Ann Finns and Gloucester 400+ have partnered to bring the 31st FinnFunn New England Weekend to America's oldest seaport this fall.
The weekend from Oct. 27 to 29 includes activities in both Rockport and Gloucester, with the bulk on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Residents curious about the early Finns and American Finns clustered back of the Cape in Lanesville, Pigeon Cove and Rockport, their culture, and Finland will find many interesting program choices as well as discover similarities among Cape Ann's immigrant groups. Throughout 2023, Gloucester 400+ is not only spotlighting the Finnish community, but also several ethnic groups that helped shape the city over its 400+ years.
Email capeannfinns@gmail.com or telephone 202-420-8548 for program information and attendance fees. Pre-register until May 14 by calling the number above for selected rate discounts. Online reservations start May 15. Complete information is soon to be posted at finnfunn.org.