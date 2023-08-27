Fireworks are always a source of joy for those who love the aerial pyrotechnics.
But for Jeff and Ellen Flood, Gloucester's show last month was a source of great despair because the fireworks had to be shot off in a thick fog that was not forecasted.
The Floods both are lead shooters for the fireworks, with Jeff taking the lead on Gloucester's July 3 show and Ellen taking the lead on the Labor Day show, which takes place during Gloucester's Schooner Festival and 400+ anniversary.
The inclement weather on July 2 prompted the Gloucester Fireworks and the Boulevard Concerts committees to postpone the July 3 fireworks show and concert to Saturday, July 8.
But that event turned into a "cotton candy" show, said Jeff Flood.
"I cried when I got home. My wife did too. You have no idea how much time goes into designing this to make it spectacular for the crowd," he said. "It was all laid out for naught. Once it's loaded, I can't take it back out because it's just too dangerous. No one saw this coming."
He and some other crew are so upset that they are making donations to help raise the remaining money needed for the Labor Day show, which is just under about $10,000.
For Barry Pett, who leads the Fireworks Committee, fundraising is always an ongoing effort, especially in years when the donations lag. He has been organizing the show for the last 33 years; and his niece Isabel Pett has been assisting him in recent years.
The goal, as in previous years, is to raise $30,000.
"I was so distraught at the July show and I said to Izzy (Isabel) that I'm going to put out a challenge. I know some people donate every year so my hope is to encourage new people to donate," said Flood.
The Sept. 2 shoot time is 9:15 p.m. for this fireworks display to ensure that the Boat Parade of Lights has ended, added Pett.
The Floods have been involved in the Gloucester show for the past 30 years.
"We were all disappointed. We've been trying to provide the best fireworks on the North Shore," said Jeff Flood. "And I want to thank Barry for all his efforts. This show is important to me. I'm 67 and I've been doing this almost half of my life, and between the two of us is 60 years of experience."
Anyone wishing to donate may do so by visiting thegloucesterfund.org for details. Or go to the "Gloucester Fireworks" Facebook page for a Venmo link.