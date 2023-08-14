Gloucester’s Jodrey State Fish Pier was hopping this weekend as America’s oldest seaport celebrated its 400+ anniversary during Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month with a festival.
Hundreds took in hands-on demonstrations and exhibits showcasing Gloucester’s part in feeding the world, from net mending to recipes for some of the less well-known species of fish and shellfish landed by the city’s fishermen, during the Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
There were tales from the captains, tours of the fleet’s boats and plenty of activities for the children.