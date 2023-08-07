Many Gloucester residents only know the Jodrey State Fish Pier by name, but this weekend will bring an opportunity to learn more about the city’s fishing heritage.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Festival will feature activities, demos, food, vendors and much more on the state fish pier.
Then in the evening, ticket holders will take in the “sold-out” musical “Gloucester Story,” on the nearby Harriet Webster Pier at Maritime Gloucester.
As part of the Gloucester 400+ commemoration, August has been declared Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month.
Angela Sanfilippo, president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, said it is time to gather and celebrate the city’s fishing heritage.
Fisheries Festival
Among the festival’s attractions will be many kinds of food. There will be demonstrations on netting, the use of survival suits and life rafts, and even a few surprises and photo opportunities.
Karen Tibbetts, one of the organizers, said she and colleagues want visitors to see the kind of fish caught in this area of the North Atlantic.
“The idea is to have a variety of fish on ice to view. Many people do not know the difference between cod and haddock,” she said. “Additionally, we will have recipe cards alongside the fish on display to show how you can make use of the fish species.”
Those recipes will come from the beloved Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association cookbook, she added.
Anyone with species for the display — such as dogfish, monk fish, halibut, cusk, flounder, bluefish or mackerel — can call Tibbetts at 617-293-1295.
Visitors can buy food from a number of vendors who will sell an array of classic seafood like fried fish, chowder, fish tacos, as well as ice cream and other items.
Isabel Pett, part of the 400+ staff, said both days will be family friendly but the focus Sunday will be on children’s activities — from sea-glass hunting, shell painting to “lobster” banding and fishing-related games.
The Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association will have its special quilt on display, and authors of fishing-related books will be on hand, such as photographer Nubar Alexanian and Tommy Testaverde with his father’s “Memoir of a Gloucester Fisherman,” by R. Salve Testaverde.
For updates, schedule and information on parking, visit www.gloucesterma400.org, and click on “events.”
‘Gloucester Story’
To celebrate the 400th, the Annisquam Village Players have been at work since February to bring back to the stage “Gloucester Story,” written by Clayton Stockbridge (1895-1973) who was known as the Plumber Playwright of Gloucester. The play was performed in Gloucester in 1953 and several times in subsequent years but not in recent decades. This show has sold out, with more than 800 people signed up for the free tickets.
In the hands of director Terry Sands and his team of creative music directors, this play is now a musical. The Village Players had help from Peter Souza and Three Sheets to the Wind, singer-songwriter Corey Wrinn, Daisy Nell’s song “Heartbeat from the Sea,” and a new song “Omen,” written specifically for this show by Dustin Ledford. Also, the show includes an adapted version of a song from the film “Captains Courageous” about the fishing industry in Gloucester.
To open the show, Wrinn will perform his song “Docks of ‘Ol Gloucester.” The production also includes two more songs he composed, “Roll & Go” and “My Watch Has Begun.” These songs come from an album he recorded, titled “Roll & Go,” which he wrote after crewing on schooner Adventure in the summer of 2018.
Additionally, the show has a fishermen’s chorus, a fishermen’s wives chorus and a children’s chorus.
“The story line, set in 1905, revolves around a 21-year-old son and his interactions with his family, his girlfriend, his fellow sailors, and the sea. It is entirely fictional but the names, businesses, and plot motivations dealing with the folklore are all factual,” according to a synopsis.
“From a director’s perspective, it’s been a unique summer and there is a lot of excitement about doing the show. It’s been a long time in the planning,” said Sands. “The other huge part is that it is outside on Gloucester Harbor at Maritime Gloucester on the pier so we will be surrounded by the harbor, and the backdrop is the schooner Adventure.”
The cast of about 25 actors is a mix of long-time Village Players and newcomers to the historic community theater group. Among the new faces is Gloucester commercial fisherman Al Cottone ,who serves as the narrator after the Annisquam Village Players reached out to the fishing community to prepare for this production.
Also new to the group is Gloucester’s Sebastian Aparo, who plays a lead role in the show.
In case of rain, the show can be moved to the Annisquam Village Hall. For updates, visit annisquamvillageplayers.com.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.