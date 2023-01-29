It was a packed house at the Dorothy Talbot Rink on Saturday to see the Boston Bruins Alumni team take on the Gloucester High School Fishermen Alumni squad.
A near capacity crowd of 1,500 fans lined the stands to watch the local stars take on the former professionals in an exhibition contest at "the Tank."
The event was the first sporting event put on by Gloucester 400+, a committee that was put together to promote the city’s 400th anniversary in 2023 with numerous events throughout the year.
The game was actually a competitive affair with the locals, comprised of a couple dozen players all over the age of 30 including several former state champs and multiple 100-point scorers. In the end, the Bruins Alumni were too much for the local stars, skating to a 6-3 win.
Mark Mowers, a former UNH star who played for the Bruins in the 2007 season, was the star for the B's, scoring three times in the win including three of his team's first four goals. Steve Leach, Kenny Hodge and Joe Mullen also scored for the Bruins.
For Gloucester, former 100-point scorer Rob Parsons had two goals while Mario Orlando, Gloucester's all-time leading scorer, also found the back of the net.
It was a back and forth game in the first, 25-minute half with Gloucester tying the score at 1-1 and 2-2. But the Bruins skated to a 5-3 lead at the break and added another late in a defensive second half.
