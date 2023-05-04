Organizers of the Fishtown Horribles Parade, a July 3 tradition, are seeking nominations for the grand marshal and about $30,000 in donations to make the march in Gloucester’s 400+ year this summer special.
“In past years the parade committee has picked the grand marshal for the parade,” said committee treasurer and spokesperson Cheryl-Lynne Goolsby, “This year we’ve decided as part of Gloucester’s 400th anniversary, to put that decision in the hands of the community itself.”
The annual parade — Gloucester’s wild and whacky take on a curious New England Independence Day custom, may seem hilariously disorganized, but it takes a lot of organization, with months of fundraising by committee organizers.{/div}
This year, inflation being what it is, committee member Amanda AllenAllen estimates the parade may cost “over $30,000.” Asked if the committee needs money, she answered with an emphatic “Always.”{/div}
The committee has set up some fund raisers and, taking its cue from the success of the Gloucester 400+ Stories project, is asking residents to nominate a grand marshal in the form of a story in 400 words.
The nomination doesn’t have to be about a “somebody.” It can just be anybody who, in the words of Allen, “has earned that nomination” by not only “representing Gloucester’s rich history,” but “its bright future.”
Story telling has emerged as a powerful way for Gloucester to celebrate its 400+ years. Along with the 400+ Stories project were 28 stories from the Rose Baker Senior Center published in “The Gloucester 28,” a coffee table treasure and a major fundraising vehicle for the Friends of the Council on Aging.
For those who find the idea of 400 written words a bit daunting, do what both projects had people do. Tell your story to someone who’ll write it down for you.
Deadline for submissions has been extended to May 15, and submissions should be emailed to FishtownHorriblesParade01930@gmail.com, entered directly into the committee’s Facebook page on Messenger, at https://www.facebook.com/Gloucesterfishtownhorribleparade/?locale=zh_CNI, or mailed to Fishtown Horribles Parade PO Box 924, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Two major fundraisers for the parade committee are coming. First, on May 24, is at Jalapeno’s on Main Street. The popular Mexican restaurant will donate 10% of its sales from 4 to 9 p.m. to the committee. Next up, is a Memorial Day Giveaway raffle in which for $10 a ticket, Gloucester’s grillers can take a chance on winning a Blackstone 28-inch griddle with a hard cover and a gift basket full of grilling goodies.
A totally volunteer-run event, “The Horribles” is always looking for more volunteers. Although the old-time parade includes plenty of patriotic displays, fancy floats, marching bands, politicians, businesses and fire engines, it’s not your typical regimental Fourth of July display, and that’s exactly why Gloucester — a town famous for having a mind of its own — loves it.
Information on this year’s Fishtown Horribles parade — stepping off July 3 at 6 p.m. from Gloucester High School and proceeding, as usual along Stacy Boulevard and throughout downtown — can be found at the committee’s Facebook page, @Gloucesterfishtownhorribleparade. Registration for floats and Horribles is open.
The Gloucester 400+ Committee has donated $1,000 to be given to the float that best represents the seaport’s heritage.
Volunteers and those wanting to buy raffle tickets should email FishtownHorriblesParade01930@gmail.com.
