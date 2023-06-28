Nothing like a 400+ anniversary to make a parade even more festive, which is the case for the Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade this year.
The parade — which takes place rain or shine Monday, July 3, at 6 p.m. — ushers in not only a celebration of the nation’s independence but will highlight the heritage of this city to the Colonial era.
“This year we not only get to celebrate our country but we also get to celebrate 400 years of our great city. We have partnered with Gloucester 400+ who has graciously donated $1,000 to the float that wins for Best Gloucester Heritage. We hope to see many familiar faces joining us as horribles, floats, and parade watchers,” wrote the volunteer parade committee in a posting.
The parade, which steps off from Gloucester High School, follows its usual route, leaving Gloucester High and traveling south on Centennial Road to Western Avenue; then passes Tally’s Corner to Rogers, Main, Pleasant and Prospect streets to Railroad Avenue to Washington Street, and then back to Centennial and the school.
The fireworks display follows at 9:30 p.m.
Amanda Allen, a parade committee member, noted that this year, due to many requests from the community, the parade will be broadcast live by The Bridge Cape Ann on YouTube. A link is available on the parade’s Facebook page.
While the community response for floats has been good so far, Allen said organizers are hoping for more “horribles” to take part. There is a $100 prize for best “horrible.”
“You don’t have to be a kid, just someone who wants to have fun and be part of the parade. You can come in your Halloween costume if you want,” she said.
New this year
Cheryl Lynne Goolsby, another parade committee member, said there are some developments for this year.
“Due to COVID locking down the border and insufficient funds, we haven’t been able to bring the Canadian bands down in the last few years, but we are elated to say that’s not the case this year! Our committee’s goal for this year is to show the community that this is their parade, a community-run parade for the community. I’m hopeful that the lineup fulfills that goal,” she wrote in an email. “I would be remiss if I didn’t speak to how much this volunteer parade committee has put in over the last year. After listening to our community’s input, we have hand-selected every band and entertainer to try and make everyone’s ideal parade happen.”
Beyond volunteering for the parade committee, all the members are volunteers for other organizations, including the Special Olympics, Cape Ann Animal Aid, and others. Committee Chairman Doug Goolsby has been a Shriner for more than two decades. The other members are Carolyn Benson and Lori Weickowski.
The parade committee is still looking for volunteers to walk the parade to help collect donations as well as carry signs along the route. Any student who volunteers can check off the box needed to receive the parade committee’s scholarship when it comes time for them to graduate.
“We’re looking for children and adults alike who would like to do their part and be part of this community effort,” said Allen.
Signup to participate in the parade or to volunteer can be done with a simple form available on the Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade Facebook page. Look for the post that contains the SignupGenius link.
Prizes are awarded each year but this year the big will be larger with the Gloucester 400+ partnership.
Additionally. because of the 400th, Allen noted that the parade committee did not choose the grand marshal; instead it was put out to the community to choose, for which Susan Kelly and the Generous Gardeners were selected. The parade committee will donate $500 to support their cause.
Concert on the boulevard
The live concert on Stacy Boulevard, along the parade route, will start at 5:30 p.m. on a custom-built stage. The music will pause during the parade, and during the fireworks show after which there will be a final set.
The list of performers is Alessandro Schoc, solo voice and piano; Alexandra Grace & Josh Cominelli; and The RunAround Sound, in its 15th appearance at this event, playing ska, reggae and rocksteady. The band features Carlos Menezes Jr. on lead vocals and trombone; Nick Capello on tenor sax; Mike Parsons on bass and vocals; Chris Bodek on keyboards; Christian Towler on guitar; and Steve Russo on drums and vocals.
Ringo Tarr, one of the volunteer concert organizers, said when it gets dark, there will be a new element for the concert when special bracelets will be handed out to concert-goers to add to the festivities.
“They will light up and flash just like they used at a Boston event and even at an event for the coronation of King Charles,” added Tarr. “We are going to ask people to collect them back after the show so they can be used for the Labor Day weekend concert.”
The bracelets will not light up if taken home because they are activated through a radio signal while at the event.
For more information, visit the “Concerts on the Boulevard, Gloucester, MA” Facebook page.