A Gloucester 400+ event and panel discussion to contemplate the workforce over the next 100 years also will mark the debut of a group of local innovators from the new organization Gloucester SaLT (Sea + Land Together).
The free public event takes place this Thursday, March 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St.
The panel talk, which will feature five leaders, will delve into details about local training programs, which can serve as a conduit for employment opportunities in the community.
In addition to three members of Gloucester SaLT, an organization dedicated to sustainability, there will be representatives from Wellspring and the Cape Ann Transportation Authority (CATA), both which provide job training programs.
Gloucester SaLT's programs merge fishing, farming and ecosystem science, which exist within a larger context of shaping a view of the future "that embraces land, sea and people as one interdependent system."
"The public market is a huge part of SaLT. To create local food security and build resilience, we need both the foundation of fishers and farmers and the dependability of a well-tended, year-round, community-centered local food market," said Gloucester SaLT member Courtney Cole.
Presenters will be:
Bart Difiore, a PhD candidate in marine ecology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, who will contribute insights into the professional and youth programs now being developed by Gloucester SaLT.
Capt. Sam Favaloro, a local commercial fisherman who owes and operates the F/V Midnight Belle, and who is representing Gloucester SaLT. He wants to create programs that teach the community the sustainability, rewards and future of fishing.
Tucker Smith, also with Gloucester SaLT, who owns and operates Cedar Rock Farm in West Gloucester with his wife. Tucker seeks to work with other sectors to train future farmers dedicated to building a profitable and sustainable local food system.
Gloria Housley, CATA's new general manager, will discuss the regional transportation authority's new mechanics training program.
Gina Frey, director of job training initiatives at Wellspring House, will talk about its MediClerk training program.
Those attending will learn about what career opportunities exist on Cape Ann and how residents can develop the skills necessary to fill those positions. The featured panelists also will talk about what the landscape looks like for local industry and employment looking toward the future.
Reservations not required but encouraged; visit gloucesterma400.org. Beer and wine available.
