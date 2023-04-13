A remarkable artist whose fame was almost lost to history will have a homecoming of sorts in a special exhibition at Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester.
The exhibition of works by Eric Pape (1870-1938) is held in conjunction with the Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary commemoration. Pape, a summer resident, was the designer of the 1907 “Tablet Rock Memorial” plaque in Stage Fort Park on the Outer Harbor. At the time, it was believed to be the largest tablet ever cast in the United States.
The more than two dozen works in the show have not been seen publicly in nearly a century. The exhibit will open this Saturday, April 15, and run through Sunday, April 30
Pape was close friends with two generations of the famed Hammond family — mining magnate John Hays Hammond and his son John Hays Hammond Jr., a prolific American inventor who built the oceanfront castle. They collaborated on many civic events of the time.
The works in pencil, pen, watercolors and oils are primarily on loan from the private collection of Dr. Gregory Conn, the foremost collector of Pape’s work and also a biographer of Pape. The catalog includes “Natalie Hammond in the Orchard,” which holds special meaning to the museum as she was Hammond Jr.’s sister.
A celebration
This exhibit celebrates the completion of the restoration of the 22-foot “The Wireless Naval Battle of Gloucester Bay,” which is the only surviving mural by the Pape, painted in 1918. The mural, designed as a gift for Hammond Jr., is on permanent display in the castle’s War Room. The oil painting depicts a fictitious battle in Gloucester Harbor.
The restoration was sponsored by Conn and his wife, Dr. Sagrario Ortega, and done during the 2020 season, when the museum was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Pape based the scene on his own experiences with Hammond and was heavily influenced by Hammond’s work for the military. The naval battle scene includes Hammond’s own radio towers, which he erected on the bay shore as well as the searchlight that Hammond installed for light-controlled, guided vessels,” the museum said in a prepared statement.
Known as “The Father of Radio Control,” Hammond was one of the nation’s most prolific inventors of the 20th century, including his work on guided torpedoes for the military.
Conn is writing “Pape at Hammond Castle Museum,” a limited-edition, hard-cover, companion guide to the exhibit. Museum Curatorial Director John Leysath is producing a short documentary on Pape’s life with a highlight on the museum’s mural, which will play on loop during the exhibit.
As part of this exhibit, museum Executive Director Linda Harvey and Conn will present the City of Gloucester with the original Pape painting “Tablet at Stage Fort” during an event.
The hand of fate
An avid art collector, Conn’s interest in Pape began decades ago when he attended an art auction where he was dazzled by Pape’s full-length portrait of a woman in an elaborate ball gown.
“I was drawn by the tonal palette that Pape was able to achieve,” recalled Conn. “It had an almost fluorescent vibrancy and I was astonished by his technique, and equally astonished that no one bid against me.”
After that, Conn started researching Pape, an artist that he was not familiar with prior to the auction.
“I contacted museums and gallery owners and no one knew anything so I decided I would start the investigation,” he said.
“Essentially, I felt Mr. Pape had been treated poorly by the hand of fate,” said Conn. “He was a prodigy and celebrated worldwide. Everyone in America saw his illustrations in books and magazines for decades, and at the end of his life, the Depression plunged him into poverty and his art disappeared out of public view. And I am doing what I can to rectify the situation.”
During his artistic career, which continued into adulthood, Pape had great success. Among them were the establishment in 1898 of the Eric Pape School of Art in Boston, and among its numerous students was the now-celebrated N.C. Wyeth.
As Conn began collecting Pape’s artworks, he has had them conserved and framed for display, after which he gifts them to museums around the world, such as the National Gallery in London and the Freud museum in Vienna.
Conn also began keeping records and writing about Pape to leave as much history as he can so future generations can know the talent of this artist.
This is the third of Conn’s exhibitions of Pape’s works. He began with the first comprehensive retrospective exhibition in a century, held at the Museum Kloster and Queen Cristina House Museums in Zeven, Germany, the town from which Pape’s parents emigrated to the United States. In 2022, an exhibition of famous portraits was held at The Players in Manhattan, after which Conn donated more than 50 portraits to the historic club.
“I’m grateful to have these opportunities to share the work and legacy of this artist, and I’ve had the good fortune of making many friends along the way,” added Conn.
Conn, a man of science as well as the arts, is a graduate of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. A veteran of the pharmaceutical industry, his company is at work developing novel immunotherapeutic technologies for cancer and infectious diseases.
