The Stage Fort Park Cannons Improvements project aims to enhance accessibility from the Visitors Welcoming Center and the Lucy Davis Pathway to the fort area during the city’s 400th anniversary.
Construction started in recent days, is expected to wrap by late June or early July, and the Department of Public Works estimates the project will cost $507,000, according to the mayor’s office. The project has been on the drawing board for years.
Access to the historic fort area was blocked off Tuesday as crews worked using heavy equipment.
The park’s advisory committee outlined the project during a City Council public hearing in January on a request for Community Preservation Act funding.
Matt Lundberg, chair of the city’s Community Preservation Committee, told the council: “Councilors will remember there was a prior project overseen by the Stage Fort Park Advisory Committee and the Department of Public Works to do a full study and design effort on this. It’s to extend the pathway that exists around the harbor and to make the pathway ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, which is impossible now for many able-bodied people to climb that hill.”
After a discussion, the council voted 9-0 to approve $50,000 in Community Preservation Act (CPA) funding.
Council President Valerie Gilman thanked Essex Street resident David Dow, a member of the Stage Fort Advisory Committee, for his work on the cannons.
“It’s a great moment for us to be here and finally getting to this stage of the thing, and we are definitely going to get there,” Dow said. He told the council the third cannon was being worked on and it would be ready this summer and then they will have the fourth cannon to work on.
In 2019, the Stage Fort Advisory Committee received $22,705 in CPA money to support the fabrication and installation of an aluminum carriage for the fort’s Parrott rifle cannon.
In anticipation of the project, the committee completed an archaeological survey of the park’s fort area, obtained a plan for the rifle cannon restoration, and received approval from the Gloucester Historical Commission and the Department of Public Works, according to a December 2019 article in the Times.
Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil asked how they were going to make the path ADA compliant and David Benjamin, another member of the advisory committee, said: “They are going to re-adjust the grade” from the end of the pathway where the concrete is located to the visitors center.
Dow added the plan was to readjust the fort area’s landscape to make it more accessible.
“We are going to open it up a bit so people inside the Fort Area can actually see out to the boulevard,” Dow said. Dow also spoke about re-grading the mounds between the cannon.
“There’s hills there now and they are there for no apparent reason and people down on the boulevard will be able to look into the cannon area and see people out there. It makes it a little safer. The hills will be lower, it will be flatter on the top and there will be more room to walk around the cannons,” Dow told councilors. Plans call for re-grading the path to and from the visitors center.
“That has to be adjusted for the ADA,” Dow said, “so lots of work to be done.”
O’Neil asked how the regrading of the mounds between the cannons might affect the historical aspect of the fort area.
“They are about as low as they were at one time when it was a Civil War fort,” Benjamin said. “At another time as a Civil War fort, to be historically correct, the entire fort was walled off. You wouldn’t be able to walk in there if we did that.” He said the intent was to make the fort area more open and accessible.
Those visiting the park this month may also notice that Hough Avenue was resurfaced by the Department of Public Works, according to a March 21 memo from Public Works Director Mike Hale. The project included widening of sidewalk on the east/southeast side of the road. This project, along with the planting of new trees, was estimated to cost another $500,000.
