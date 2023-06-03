Taking its cue from the success of the Gloucester 400+ Stories project, the Fishtown Horribles Parade 400+ Committee asked residents to nominate — in the form of a 400-word story — a grand marshal for Gloucester’s annual July 3rd event, a grand honor in this, the city’s quadricentennial year.
“We want this year’s parade to be the best Gloucester has ever experienced,” said Parade Committee member Amanda Allen. Although 400 words was a big ask, the committee received a “fair number” of submissions, and, said Allen, fully half of them were for Generous Gardeners.
Little wonder.
In the 10 years since Susan Kelly — a whirlwind of a woman — organized a handful of volunteer green thumbs calling themselves Generous Gardeners and offered their much needed assistance in maintaining the neglected gardens at the Blynman Bridge end of Stacy Boulevard, Gloucester has become a nationally recognized “Garden City.”
This was made official in 2020, when America In Bloom, arguably the nation’s most prestigious gardening recognition program, announced the seaport had been awarded top honors for 2020 Outstanding Achievement in two categories: Community Involvement for collaboration with the city’s Department of Public Works in transforming the city’s public spaces; and Outstanding Achievement Award for Flowers.
“Gloucester is a hard-working city,” Kelly said at the time, “And I love to work.”
No one would dispute that. Thanks to the trowel-blazing work of Generous Gardeners volunteers, who Kelly refers to as “guerilla gardeners, hundreds of thousands of flowers have bloomed in formerly neglected spaces — more than over 40 at current count — transforming the city
Currently, Generous Gardeners volunteers, a familiar and by now beloved sight toiling away in their bright green aprons — number 80.
Kelly said she and her volunteers are incredibly honored to act as grand marshals, and although she is not quite sure how all 80 of them will fit on a single float, she’ll have to “think of something.”
The perennially perky Kelly is not the only one tasked with “thinking of something.” This year’s quadricentennial Fishtown Horribles Parade is challenging its “Horribles” to be more horrible that ever. Ditto for it its floats. and the Gloucester 400+ committee will award $1,000 for the float that best depicts Gloucester’s history.
A May 24th fundraiser at Jalapeno’s restaurant on Main Street was a big success, said Allen. and a big thanks goes out to all the shops and businesses that donated gift cards and baskets for that night’s raffle.
Information on another raffle — this one for VIP seating for two lucky parade watchers — can be found, along with more, at the committee’s Facebook page, Gloucesterfishtownhorribleparade. Raffle tickets, $20, may be purchased through the Facebook page or by emailing fishtownhorriblesparade01930@gmail.com.
