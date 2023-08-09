The vision to share the mosaic of family and individual stories rooted in the history of Gloucester is closer to reality with pre-publication ordering now available for the Gloucester400+ commemorative book titled “Our People, Our Stories.”
This book is a key effort of the Gloucester 400+ organization, as it celebrates the city’s quadricentennial — the theme of which is “Our People, Our Stories.”
Through this publication, the intangible will become tangible.
“I’m just thrilled that we’ve gotten to this point, making it all the more real,” said Terry Weber Mangos, leader of the Gloucester400+ Stories Project. “This started out as a vision of several people and it evolved along the way, and we are bringing that vision to life and going to put it into people’s hands.”
Last November, the Gloucester400+ Stories Project received the 2022 Storyteller Award from the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau at its annual meeting and tourism awards ceremony held in Salem.
“This beautiful collection of stories, excerpts from stories, and poems reflects the city’s rich cultural diversity. You will read tales of people who found their way to Gloucester’s shores, and whose lives were shaped by the land, the sea, or its unique community. In the mix are a variety of themes, including family histories, impactful memories and moments, and character essays. Some of the stories have never been told before and some feature the fresh voices of first-time writers,” according to a prepared statement about the book.
Those interested in the limited-edition book are encouraged to place an advanced order at a pre-publication price, which is $60 for hardcover, and $35 for softcover, plus sales tax; the price will increase after publication.
“Our People, Our Stories” will be available in time for the holiday season. Books will be available to pick up at either the Gloucester 400+ office at 123 Main St., or The Bookstore of Gloucester at 61 Main St.; there is also an option to ship books for a flat-rate fee.
There will be a cross section of stories, as well as excerpts, that were chosen from the nearly 200 submissions received by the deadline of March 17, 2023.
“The book committee wishes they could have included all submissions; the sheer volume of stories prohibited them from doing so. It was a challenge to choose the stories and excerpts, but each story submitted was carefully considered and reflect a diverse range of voices, experiences, timeframes and themes,” according to the statement.
Laura Ventimiglia, the Stories Project executive director emerita, who played a significant role in bringing this effort to life, said she is delighted with the success of the Stories Project.
“The quality of the submissions is impressive. I am honored to be part of the team that leaves this quadricentennial legacy of Gloucester voices,” said Ventimiglia.
Elsje Zwart, executive director of Gloucester 400+, said the Stories Project is a community-driven initiative.
“You will hear the voices of ordinary and not-so-ordinary people who have something to say about their connections to and experiences in Gloucester,” she said. “While the commemorative book includes a significant portion of the Stories Project legacy, the entire collection of stories will remain available online and accessible for reading and research purposes into the future.”
The Stories Project will continue to accept stories to be published on its website and be included in the legacy collection.
“This project will live on for many years,” added Mangos.
To order a book, visit www.gloucesterma400.org/book.