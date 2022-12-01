Gloucester 400+ has announced its first sporting event to commemorate the city’s 400th anniversary in 2023.
The Gloucester 400+ Athletics Committee is hosting a Bruins Alumni Hockey Game at the Dorothy Talbot Rink on Saturday, January 28 (2-6 p.m.). The event will feature alumni from the Boston Bruins playing against alumni from the Gloucester High School hockey program.
Tickets are $10 and will be available on December 12. Alumni looking to participate in the game can contact Lauren Riley Gove at lrileygove@gloucesterschools.com. Interested players will need to provide a short biography with years played at GHS and contact information. GHS alumni players must be at least 30 years old to participate and provide proof of health insurance. The deadline to apply for a spot on the roster is Friday, December 16.
Volunteers are also needed for the event (ticket takers, ushers, etc.) and interested parties can also contact Riley Gove.
Gloucester 400+ is a committee that was put together to promote the city’s 400th anniversary in 2023 with numerous events throughout the year.
The Bruins Alumni game is the first of several events expected to be put on by the Sports Committee.