The city of Gloucester, in celebration of its 400+ years of history, will be filled with events — with many related to the city’s fishing heritage — this week.
First up is the launch of the Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month in August with a ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Man at the Wheel statue on Stacy Boulevard and the Outer Harbor.
Angela Sanfilippo, president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, along with other organizers of the month’s activities, is eager to honor the city’s rich fishing past and present because too many times the community has had to come together to mourn the loss of life at sea.
“We need to come together to celebrate our fishing heritage,” she said.
In another 400+ program, the event is about just one of those tragedies at sea, when Dan Fuller, author of “Gloucester Gale,” gives a talk at Sawyer Free Library, at 21 Main St., on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 5:30 p.m.
Fuller tells the true story of Capt. Joseph Silveira and the swordfishing schooner Dorcas during the August gale of 1924.
“In this vivid narrative about men battling against a raging force of nature during the bygone age of wooden ships and harpoons, Dan reconstructs the events of that hurricane and the Dorcas, the impact to the rest of the fleet out at Georges Bank, and their loved ones back in Gloucester,” according to the synopsis. “Dan is a direct descendent of Captain Silveira, and this story has been part of his family’s folklore for generations. Dan has always been captivated by the sea. He currently splits his time seasonally between Cape Cod Bay and Tampa Bay.”
And for vintage film lovers, there is a movie night featuring “Captains Courageous.” The film will projected on the sail of schooner Adventure on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m.; the event is free as part of Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month, presented by Maritime Gloucester. The film can be be viewed from the Harriet Webster Pier at Maritime Gloucester, at 23 Harbor Loop.
In events focusing on the rich musical tapestry of Cape Ann, the Cape Ann Museum continues its free CAM Courtyard Concert Series this week. Hayley Reardon, a G400+ Singer Songwriter Contest winner, performs Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 outdoors at the museum at 27 Pleasant St. downtown. These concerts continue every Thursday in August, and are presented as part of the city-wide Culture Splash, a series featuring an array of events in Gloucester’s Rocky Neck and Harbortown Cultural Districts.
During the concerts, the museum will be open with free admission, although there will be no admittance to the Edward Hopper special exhibition now on view.
As part of Culture Splash, the Cape Ann Makers Market will be hosted by the Ocean Alliance from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, outdoors at it headquarters in the Tarr & Wonson Paint Manufactory building, 42 Horton St. on Rocky Neck in Gloucester. The market will feature more than 25 Cape Ann-inspired artisans, crafters, and makers offering nature and coastal-inspired jewelry, pottery, painting, photography, woodworking, fiber arts, candle, body care, hand harvested artisanal sea salts, and much more. Ocean Alliance will also be providing visitors with information about its whale research, marine conservation work, and the restoration of the historic paint factory. Rain date is Aug. 10.
Also on Thursday, Aug. 3, is the continuing Harbor Loop Summer Concert Series, also on Harbor Loop, a free event, with music starting at 6 p.m.
And around the other side of Cape Ann in Rockport, the 400+ calendar includes a “Moonrise Party” at the Emerson Inn to celebrate Gloucester’s 400th on the occasion of the sturgeon moon rising on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event includes the outdoor Cape Ann Makers Market. Music will start at 5:30 p.m. and the inn’s buffet is open from 6 to 7 p.m. with seating reserved for those with reservations.
For details on all 400+ events, visit gloucesterma400.org.