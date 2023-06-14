Gloucester 400+ makes a Field Day of Father's Day

A year in the planning, and second in a line-up of four Gloucester 400+ athletic events, the Gloucester 400+ Youth Track & Field Day takes off at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18. It’s free for all at Newell Stadium at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Bob Gillis, who along with Ruth Pino and Bruce Tobey tri-chairs the Gloucester 400+ Committee, spoke with the Times on Wednesday and said that if this Sunday’s event is anything like the first 400+ athletic event — January’s hugely successful Bruins Alumni Hockey Game at the Dorothy Talbot Rink — then the kids, from kindergarten to eighth grade, will be a lot more than just all right.
For starters, the first 300 will receive a free Gloucester 400+ commemorative T-shirt at registration. What’s more, registration is free and entitles each child to participate in each of the four events — the 100- and 200-meter dashes, the softball throw, the (soft) javelin, and long lump. Water will be available for the athletes.
Although online registration closes on Friday at 8 p.m. same day registration will continue at 9 a.m. at the stadium starting line.
“We’d love to see 300 kids turn up,” Gillis said, and as of Wednesday, there were still plenty of spots open.
“As long as they’re accompanied by a parent, kids can just show up, sign-up, and jump right on that starting block,” he said.
Gillis, former president of Cape Ann Saving Bank, heads the athletic wing of the Gloucester 400+ Committee, and knows the thrill of playing Newell Stadium because he himself played there “back in the day,” as a member of the Gloucester High School football team. “You’ve got that big score board and the turf and the stands, it’s where the big kids play.”
And because Sunday, June 18, happens to be Father’s Day, kids, listen up: it’s a great way to make dad proud. So “Run, throw or jump your way to victory,” and bring home a winning ribbon.
“The hallmark of what we’re doing,” said Gillis, “is to make these legacy events accessible to all.” In other words, free. “But free is not of course free,” he added. Fundraising has played a huge role and the committee has partnered with nonprofits including Action Inc., The Open Door, Pathways for Children and Wellspring to make free tickets freely available.
For more information, visit www.gloucesterma400.org/event/track-field-day