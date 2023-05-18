The public is welcome to join in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gloucester 400+ Visitor Center at 123 Main St. on Friday, May 19, from 5 to 7 p.m., when an open house will be held.
The event is an opportunity to meet staff, steering committee members and volunteers, and to learn about the many Gloucester 400+ events and programs.
Gloucester 400+ has more than 63 organizational partners, from businesses to individuals, who work with the Gloucester 400+ organizers to promote quadricentennial events and opportunities.
One partner program is the Gloucester 400+ Stories Project, which showcases the diverse personal histories of residents, past and present, through the sharing of stories through interviews, essays, audio and video.
A selection of stories will be included in a commemorative book to be published in November, in time for Christmas 2023.
“We already have hundreds of rich stories that vividly paint the daily lives of Gloucester’s people. Some are moving; some bring smiles of recognition to the reader; some are sad and yet others delight in their overcoming of adversity. A common understanding and appreciation develops when reading the stories. One begins to realize that everyone has a story and everybody matters,” according to program organizers.
The mission of Gloucester 400+ is to commemorate, celebrate and promote knowledge about Gloucester’s 400+ years of rich history, including cultural, social, ethnic and economic diversity, industrial achievements and its natural resources.