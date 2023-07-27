Seven months in to commemorating 400-plus years of Gloucester history, the leadership team, the committees, the more than 80 partner organizations and nearly 50 sponsors, the event planners, scores of volunteers, and the city can all be proud of what’s been accomplished.
There’s a lot more to come. There are Friday night’s Cape Ann Symphony’s POPS in the Park at Stage Fort Park, the start of Fishing Heritage Month, the four nights of sold-out performances of "Gloucester Story" on the dock at Maritime Gloucester.
The Schooner Festival spans the Labor Day weekend with some two-dozen schooners in the harbor. Concert series are continuing. So too are cemetery tours attracting hundreds of people to learn about some of Gloucester’s notables — https://www.gloucesterma400.org/calendar/.
Hardly a day will go by through December without at least one G400+ event. The Cape Ann Museum Hopper exhibit that will likely expose thousands of visitors to Hopper’s work — and Gloucester’s remarkable history — is underway.
Are there lessons from 400+ that are relevant to a better future for Gloucester, and perhaps other North Shore communities connected by geography and infrastructure?
The year is marked by collaboration and cooperation among individuals, organizations, neighborhoods, and multiple committees. To achieve the results, leadership, all volunteers, started planning five years ago. And then COVID-19 hit. Setbacks and uncertainty mounted. But planning never stopped.
The mission of G400+ provided direction: “To commemorate … cultural, social, ethnic, and economic diversity” and highlight Gloucester’s rich history and heritage … .” The G400+ vision challenges the community to think about how the events of 2023 can “inspire future generations to honor the past and work collectively to frame the future.”
Inspiration can come from many directions. David Leeco in his My View column in Wednesday’s Times ("Looking around the forest, seeing the trees") writes that he found inspiration in the 400+ Trees Project. Volunteers are identifying the 400 oldest trees in Gloucester and will plant another 400 native trees over the next two years. Leeco discovered that “… big trees, the old trees, the most majestic trees … aren’t hidden in the woods. Look around and they are there.”
Why is this important? The oldest and largest trees are most effective in capturing carbon dioxide to help address climate change. Peter Lawrence, who leads the project, sees it as a living legacy combining history, education, stewardship — and community engagement. Similar results with active engagement are seen across the city from the cemeteries to community centers and from the waterfront to Dogtown.
Nowhere is it more evident than in the 400+ Stories Project (https://www.gloucesterma400.org/400-stories-project/). Launched in 2019 as the signature event leading up to 2023, the purpose of this legacy project … “is to bring to life, commemorate, and preserve the rich diversity, strength of character, and unique accomplishments (large or small) that have connected the people of Gloucester today and across the centuries.”
Talk to people involved in the G400+ and the words collaboration, cooperation, community, compromise — and connected — are heard. The words underscore why so many people are energized and involved. Can this connectivity carry over into coming years as the city faces multiple challenges?
There is no shortage of issues needing attention. Housing is prominent. Wednesday’s Times highlighted the issue in a page one story on the YMCA’s downtown affordable housing project ("Affordable housing beam signing honors past Y CEO") and a letter to the editor from former City Council Chair Paul Lundberg ("Homes that local families can afford needed"). It’s a polarizing issue and emotions can undermine trust making solutions elusive.
In 2023, there is no going back. Technologies, climate change, communications, the economy, politics and polarization, wars, and lifestyles, among other factors make that impossible. For the same reasons, standing still is not an option.
The city is working on the Harbor Plan and the Master Plan. It still needs policies to address affordable housing needs. A regional Blue Economy economic strategy is led out of Gloucester. Employers and employees face infrastructure challenges that could have a major impact on future growth, as well as on the city’s and region’s abilities to meet climate goals through electrification.
G400+ highlights the city’s diversity in many ways — population and heritage, demographics, the structure of the economy, education opportunity and levels, job creation and more.
There are many parts to the G400+ plan and its deliverables. But the leadership provided an umbrella for planning driven by the mission and ever mindful of the vision. The pieces came together. The team kept an eye on achievable goals, defined outcomes, and metrics to measure performance.
Community engagement is not unusual in planning. But what the G400+ may have shown is that engagement is an ongoing process with a defined purpose — and that successful plans necessarily evolve as reality replaces aspirations.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident, retired corporate and government executive, and columnist.