The inclement weather has prompted the Gloucester Fireworks and the Boulevard Concerts Committees to postpone the July 3rd fireworks show and concerts.
Both the concerts and fireworks will happen on Saturday, July 8, instead.
The Fishtown Horribles Parade will go on as planned, stepping off as planned Monday at 6 p.m., rain or shine, according to organizers. Any updates will be posted on the Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade Facebook page.
The fireworks and concerts are being postponed for safety reasons.
"Though we can deal with some rain and rain issues, the projected possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon with lightning is the driving decision to postpone," said Gloucester Fireworks Committee member Barry Pett on behalf of his group and Ringo Tarr of the Boulevard Concerts Committee.
"On the fireworks side, with miles of electrical wire and a significant amount of black powder we can not take the chance," he continued. "Also, once we start loading our shells, for safety reasons, we need to fire the show and it would be a waste of a lot of money if the display went off and we didn't have the crowds to see it.
"Also, because of the 15-year relationship that Ringo has with the sound and lighting company, they are postponing with no extra costs. And with my 33-year relationship with the fireworks company, we incur no extra costs by postponing to our rain date," Pett said.
Pett had said earlier that this show will be have more fireworks than most Gloucester Fourth shows in celebration of the city's 400+ anniversary.