More than 2,000 residents and visitors turned out over the weekend to see the Gruppe Family Legacy Art Exhibition at City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium, which was encircled with paintings depicting scenes often from another era.
The response far exceeded the expectations of exhibition curator Karen Tibbetts and the Gloucester 400+ committee.
“It makes me so happy to honor this artist and the talent of this family who gave so much to our cultural history,” said Tibbetts. “There were so many Gloucester stories this weekend.”
The reactions often were nostalgic as some members of Gloucester’s fishing community reminisced about the historic seaport.
The exhibition was primarily a marine- and waterfront-based show of about 40 large canvases spanning more than a century of fine art painted by three generations of celebrated artists in the Gruppe family.
The show became emotional for many people relating to the paintings that had connections in their life, be it their family fishing boats, the wharves, family, the waterfront.
“A few women actually were teary eyed and commented that this was a once-in-a-lifetime show,” Tibbetts said.
Several visitors stood in front of the paintings saying “remember then,” she noted.
The two-day exhibition depicted the history of Gloucester as seen through the colorful interpretations of the artists who achieved international renown.
On opening night, a one of a group of people discussing the exhibition, referred to himself as a “Gruppe groupie.” Soon, more people at the show were using the phrase to describe why they were in attendance.
In addition works by Robert Gruppe of Gloucester’s Rocky Neck Art Colony, the exhibition also showed historic marine paintings from his father, Emile Gruppe (1896-1978), and featured the unveiling of an 1890 painting done in Holland of a Dutch fishing schooner by Charles Gruppe (1860-1940), Robert’s grandfather and Emile’s father. Also featured were sculptures by an uncle, Karl Gruppe (1893-1982).
Artist Stephen Griffin, who has painted with Robert Gruppe for more than 25 years, applauded the efforts to bring this exhibition to fruition.
He learned about Emile Gruppe as a young artist through Emile’s books.
“I read those books and they were a rarity back in the day. You couldn’t find them. They were like gold,” said Griffin. “Thankfully Charles put them out again in paperback. I have friends who are artists all over the country and they too would seek out these books.”
Griffin is currently at work on a portrait of Robert Gruppe, which is about 75% done.
“I just need to paint the town of Gloucester in,” he added.
On a final note, Tibbetts shared a definable comment of Robert Gruppe when he stated: “I painted the world the way it was that day.”
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.