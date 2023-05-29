Just in time for the busy Memorial Day boating season amid Gloucester 400+ anniversary celebration, the harbormaster recently welcomed a new patrol boat to the floats at Solomon Jacobs Landing.
“We’ve never been in better shape equipment-wise or personnel-wise as we are this year,” said Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro. “So, hopefully, we’ll have good season. You know, it’s the 400th anniversary; this is great timing for this boat to show up. It’s a good asset.”
The new 29-foot, aluminum SAFE Boat is slightly bigger, has a little more technology onboard, and is 15 years newer than similar Gloucester Police police boat, built by the same manufacturer, Ciarametaro said.
Powered by two huge Mercury Verado outboard engines, the top speed of the new patrol boat is 45 knots. The boat features a Westerbeke generator to supply power. It has a fully enclosed cabin, two Garmin navigation screens, a thermal imaging camera system for searches at night, and other gear and life-saving equipment.
The new patrol boat built by SAFE Boats International replaces a 1991 25-foot Parker whose hull was starting to separate from the cabin, causing water to intrude, according to the capital request overview from 2021.
Welcoming harbor
Ciarametaro anticipates a busy season with rowing clubs on the water, Schooner Festival and St. Peter’s Fiesta.
Last year, the Gloucester Harbormaster had 1,200 reservations for moorings representing thousands of people who came through the seaport from the sea.
Over the past several years, the Gloucester Harbormaster’s office and docks in the Inner Harbor have become more friendly to recreational boaters sailing in from other ports. It’s the only public place in the Inner Harbor where a transient recreational boater can tie up for four hours, Ciarametaro said.
The office also features restrooms that are open to the public.
Ciarametaro said a Seaport Economic Council grant funded about $1.2 million for the $2.5 million upgrade in 2020 to the harbormaster’s office and the visiting boater center.
Improvements to the docks were made after it was announced in March 2015 that the city, through the administration and the Waterways Board, was awarded a federal Boating Infrastructure Grant for the floating dock system. The Waterways Board in partnership with National Grid and the then Seaport Advisory Council contributed matching funds for the transient boat access portion of the project.
During a tour of the facility last week, the harbormaster showed the conference room where City Council subcommittees hold their meetings both in person and on Zoom.
The boater center has a separate entrance, a big-screen TV, and a “take one, leave one” bookshelf. The lounge also has men’s and women’s showers and it’s all handicap accessible.
“So, if you rent a mooring,” Ciarametaro said, “sixty bucks a night, you get the brand-new mooring, you get launch access 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and you get use of the transient boating facility,” Ciarametaro said. The facility also features a dingy dock for those that want to come and go when the launch is not running.
The harbormaster’s office also is home to Discover Gloucester, the city’s official destination marketing organization, where one can pick up the Discover Gloucester Visitor Guide and visiting boating guides.
“It’s great for them and it’s great for us and her office (Discover Gloucester Executive Director Tess McColgan) is kind of perfectly located because people are in and out of here that are visiting Gloucester,” Ciarametaro said.
“The boaters like to walk around, eat and shop,” McColgan said.
Busier harbor, bigger budget
The harbormaster’s office also has a workshop used to maintain signage and equipment in-house which represents “big savings,” Ciarametarosaid. The Shellfish Department is also located there, along with a watch room.
In the watch room, Ciarametaro showed a screen that runs all the transient moorings through the Dockwa marina software. The harbormaster building is owned by National Grid and leased to the city.
With seasonal part-time help to run the launch, and the dock masters, the Harbormaster Department has 29 staff. The department has just five full-timers: the harbormaster, deputy harbormaster, the shellfish constable, deputy shellfish constable and a full administrative assistant.
The harbormaster’s budget this fiscal year is about $580,000, and funding comes from the Waterways Enterprise Fund which is paid for by user fees and other sources. The mayor’s proposed budget calls for a Waterways Enterprise Fund budget of $740,782, a nearly 20% increase due to “an increase in compensation for the assistant harbormaster and across the board increase in ordinary maintenance accounts.”
“And, obviously we get grants and stuff like that,” Ciarametaro said, noting the federal Port Security Grant paid for 75% of the cost of the new patrol boat.
As had been discussed at the City Council in January, the cost of the new patrol boat, in round numbers, was about $381,000, a cost that was offset by a nearly $286,000 federal Port Security Grant. The net cost for the patrol boat was about $95,000.
With the savings, Ciarametaro and the Waterways Board approached the council to get approval of a loan order for the purchase of a second 26-foot Duffy launch, to go alongside the Gloucesterman launch, given the harbor is getting busier and the experience last year when the Gloucesterman’s engine needed to be replaced and wound up out of service for two weeks until it could be repowered.
That new launch had yet to arrive early last week.
Councilor at-Large Tony Gross, the former chair of the Waterways Board, said the soup-to-nuts revamp of the harbormaster facilities took about 15 years through various administrations, and the past harbormaster, Jim Caulkett.
“And Gloucester went from a do-not-visit port, to a No. 1 port,” Gross said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.