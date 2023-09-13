Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.