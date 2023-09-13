It’s not many an artist who can boast of a connection to a celebrity from the Golden Age of Hollywood.
But that is the case with the late Emile Gruppe. The celebrated impressionistic painter from Cape Ann was long-time friends with singer and actress Frances Langford and her second husband, Ralph Evinrude, former chairman of the Outboard Marine Corporation.
The couple, who were married for more than 30 years until his death, were huge fans of Emile Gruppe, amassing a collection of 60 of his paintings. Now the public will have a chance to see these works at an exhibition opening Thursday at the Gruppe Galley on Rocky Neck.
“I should have held this show years ago but the 400th commemoration is also a great time to present this collection,” said Robert Gruppe, also an accomplished artist and the third generation of the celebrated artist family, referring to Gloucester’s quadricentennial.
Langford, known for making famous the song “I’m in the Mood for Love” and her USO tours with Bob Hope, wanted her and her husband’s Emile Gruppe collection to return to the Gruppe family.
Before she died, she reached out to Robert Gruppe.
“Frances said ‘Why don’t you come down here and ship the paintings to your gallery and have a show up there where they belong,” recalled Gruppe.
Robert Gruppe first met the actress when he was about 10 years old, when she and her husband came to Gloucester in 1955. The influential couple traveled extensively on their 118-foot yacht Chanticleer.
“They went all around Europe to visit museums and to New York City to visit museums and when they walked into my father’s gallery, Ralph said ‘I’ve been all over the world and I like your paintings the best and I’m going to buy those eight paintings on the wall if you don’t mind’,” recalled Gruppe.
Their stop on Cape Ann was part of their honeymoon after wedding in Wisconsin and traveling back to their 57-acre estate in Rio, Florida.
“I’ve known her for over 50 years until she died in 2005,” said Gruppe. “They took my father along to cruise the Caribbean to paint every year for 23 years. After my dad passed, I would go down for a month every winter for about 14 years, and helped appraise the collection. She didn’t have any children and I was like a son to her.”
In 2013, the Naples Art Association in Florida held an exhibition, “Three Generations of Gruppe Painters,” which included 22 paintings from the Langford/Evinrude collection, and this Gloucester exhibition will feature 60 paintings.
“I want people to see this art,” added Gruppe.
The headline in The News-Press in Florida at the time read: “Gruppe family painters to be featured in world class exhibit.”
“They are three generations of plein air painters from one of the most prominent art families in the nation,” wrote Lindsay Downey in the newspaper article.
Curator Jack O’Brien noted that Robert and Emile make artistic sense of “all that commotion of boats and railways and buildings along the edge ...(and) doing that in a very modernistic way, looking at pattern and shape.”
The artistic patriarch was Canadian-born Charles Gruppe (1860-1940) who came to prominence in Holland as a marine and landscape painter, even receiving recognition from the Dutch royal family.
His son, Emile Gruppe (1896-1978) ran the Gloucester School of Painting where he taught more than 7,000 students.
“My father was an educator and demonstrator, and he studied with the finest masters of his time,” said Robert Gruppe, who recalled setting up almost 100 chairs every week for the students of his father’s painting demonstrations.
He also noted that his father was among the founding artists of the Rockport Art Association and the North Shore Arts Association in Gloucester, both established a century ago, knowing the importance of exhibiting artwork to help the artists make sales, especially in the aftermath of the Great Depression. Additionally, Emile Gruppe and his works are the subject of several books on painting and technique.
Equally colorful is the career of Langford who appeared in many films, including “Yankee Doodle Dandy” (1942); “This Is the Army” (1943); and “The Glenn Miller Story” (1954).
In IMDb’s mini biography by Stephan Eichenberg, he noted that she introduced major songs such as “I’m in the Mood for Love” in the 1935 film “Every Night at Eight”; “You are My Lucky Star” and “Broadway Rhythm” in the 1935 film “Broadway Melody of 1936”; and Cole Porter’s “Easy to Love” in the 1936 film “Born to Dance.”
She captivated soldiers when she performed with Bob Hope’s USO tours during World War II, traveling from Europe to the South Pacific among other locations.
“During one of their USO tours, she and Bob Hope were forced to leap out of a Jeep to avoid fire from a German fighter plane. They both jumped to safety in a culvert, with Frances landing on top of Bob. Another time they spent the night in the basement of a hotel in Algiers as bombs burst above them,” according to IMDb.
She is quoted as saying: “Entertaining the troops was the greatest thing in my life. We were there just to do our job, to help make them laugh and be happy if they could.” and in an interview in 2002, she recalled that “I’d sing a song, and I could just see the guys getting this faraway expression. I knew they were going home in their minds.”
And now these artworks too, in fact, have come home.
