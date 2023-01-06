To the editor:
City Hall welcomed all to a free celebration to commemorate Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary on New Year’s Eve. It was a feel-good night featuring Mayor Greg Verga’s countdown to 7 p.m. (midnight Gloucester, England, time) with a ball drop from a crane in the City Hall parking lot.
Wide-eyed kids marveled at the crane and the ball and didn’t even notice the rain. Inside City Hall, face painters decorated kids' happy faces and everyone was treated to balloon novelties and hats. Hot chocolate and treats were enjoyed by many while listening to the sounds of the O’Maley School Band led by Jamie Klopotoski.
A fun, free night kicked off what will be a great year, with the next event to be Gloucester’s Overture to 2023 on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. Please go to www.GloucesterMA400.org to learn more.
Big thank yous go to Iron Tree and Jon Cahill for donating the use of the magical crane for the ball drop, Braga Management for donating hot chocolate and munchkins for all, the many volunteers who came out to help in all kinds of ways, led by Isabel Pett (who also created the awesome zorb ball), the O’Maley School Band, and of course Mayor Verga for hosting this wonderful time. Happy New Year!
Bob Gillis,
Ruth Pino,
Bruce Tobey,
Gloucester 400+ tri-chairs