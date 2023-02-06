Looking forward with Allie Nicastro

Editor’s note: As one of the signature projects of this year’s Gloucester 400+ commemoration, the 400 Stories is collecting, preserving, and sharing 400 stories of Gloucester and its people. As part of its quadricentennial coverage, the Gloucester Daily Times will be publishing excerpts from a number of stories over 2023. To start the year, today’s story is a tale of new beginnings.
At 18 years old, Allie Nicastro of Gloucester is already an award-winning artist and community leader. In November , she won the People’s Choice Award at the Crane Estate Student Art Show. Her portrait, titled “Papa,” honored her grandfather Jerry Nicastro, 75, who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and now relies on supplemental oxygen
But like all artists, she did not just wake up one day and start winning awards. When Allie was a young child, she cut socks and designed clothes for her Barbie dolls. “It was the first time I started to show an interest in art and design,” said Allie. “Also, my great-aunt Phyllis Mondello is an artist, a painter. She used to take me to the Cape Ann Museum, Peabody Essex, and other museums when I was little. I think that made an impression on me.”
Allie’s family encouraged her to pursue art and suggested she paint familiar Gloucester scenes such as Ten Pound Island or boats in the harbor. But, as Allie matured, she naturally developed her own artistic preferences. “For example, I like painting outdoors at the State Fish Pier,” said Allie. “Something about the industrial buildings lining the harbor appeals to me.”
Allie faced challenges when she stood up to bullying in middle school, and ended up changing school systems twice before coming to Gloucester High School as a sophomore.
“Moving schools for high school was a fresh start,” Allie writes. “I could recreate myself. I became known for my artwork. Whether it was my artwork on public transportation or hung up in the hallway, people recognized it. People remembered me for my passion. I could connect with a group of peers because I finally had confidence and no longer thought I was not worthy of respect due to how some people viewed me.”
During Allie’s high school years, inspired by high school photography teacher Emily Harney and art teacher Lorrinda Cerrutti, she evolved into a community leader, advocating for teen art and artists. As a Gloucester Youth Leadership Council member in her freshman and sophomore years, she spearheaded the “Just Wear It” mask campaign, encouraging the public to wear masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Currently, Allie is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society. Since March 2022, she has served as a student advisor to the Gloucester Education Foundation ((GEF), working with Executive Director Emily Siegel, and also serves as the student representative on the 2023 Citywide Arts Festival planning team.
Encouraged by her teachers to consider an art career, possibly teaching art, Allie decided to apply to college and recently received her acceptance letter to the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. In February, BankGloucester is hosting one of Allie’s solo exhibits. and she is working on a mural project for Gloucester High School (see related story).
“The world could come crashing down tomorrow, in a ball of cadmium-red fire. I have no control over that,” Allie writes. “ What I can control is the way my hand glides over a piece of paper and how I can use my paintbrush strokes to create a world on canvas. My art makes me feel valuable, accomplished, and aware of who I am.”