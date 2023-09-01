This weekend’s 39th annual Gloucester Schooner Festival promises plenty of opportunities to get up close to schooners both at sea and on land.
For families looking to take in the schooners without having to spend a day on the water, Maritime Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. features free schooner viewing and deck tours at three locations around Gloucester Harbor:
Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop.
Schooner floats at the I-4, C-2 lot at 65 Rogers St..
Ocean Alliance docks at 32 Horton St. on Rocky Neck.
“Maritime Heritage Day is the day for all the family, land-based activities,” said Michael De Koster, the executive director of Maritime Gloucester, the nonprofit which, along with the efforts its festival committee, puts on Gloucester Schooner Festival.
De Koster said Maritime Heritage Day will allow Maritime Gloucester to talk about its educational programming “and give people these land-based experiences.”
Something new this year, Maritime Heritage Day kicks off at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony featuring the 1812 Marine Guard for the U.S.S. Constitution.
“So they will be here and in full color guard,” De Koster said. The plan is to announce the start of Heritage Day and hold a parade, featuring children with toy muskets, marching in from the gate to the end of Harriet Webster Pier.
For those looking to head out to sea, there will be plenty of opportunities to get on board schooners offering ticketed sails or charters during Schooner Festival weekend. To find out which schooners you can charter or buy tickets to sail aboard, go to https://www.maritimegloucester.org/sf-schooners.
Those looking to stay high and dry can take advantage of the free all-day schooner viewing and deck tours on Saturday.
“There are nine to 10 vessels this year that people can get up and touch, get on board … get up close without going out for a sail,” De Koster said. For those looking to take a short sail, schooner Ardelle will be offering $20 hourly sails on Maritime Heritage Day.
In addition to the deck tours, there will be crafts for all ages, all-day skilled demonstrations, family activities and more.
“We are trying to make it a big, citywide multiple location event,” said De Koster of Maritime Heritage Day. “That’s important to us.” The Schooner Festival is also a culmination of a year of heritage programing at Maritime Gloucester, he said.
De Koster said the Schooner Festival will also serve to close out the Gloucester 400+ Fisheries Heritage Month during August. He said Gloucester 400+ has been a great sponsor of the Schooner Festival and Maritime Heritage Day. The organization enabled all of the deck tours at I-4, C-2 be free to the public.
“They paid for those docks to go in this year to help us celebrate our maritime heritage,” De Koster said.
Other Gloucester Schooner Festival highlights include:
On Friday, Sept. 1, the Greet the Fleet sails feature local and visiting vessels heading out to the Dog Bar breakwater to escort the fleet back to kick things off. Friday also means the Gloucester Block Party on Main Street with live music, street performers, food venders and shopping from 6 to 10 p.m., an event hosted by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
On Sunday, Sept. 3, you can also see the schooners in full sail from dry land during the Parade of Schooners from 10 to 11 a.m. Schooners will proceed from the Inner Harbor, past the Fisherman’s Memorial on Stacy Boulevard to the race start off Eastern Point.
Also on Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, a CATA shuttle to Eastern Point Light from the Eastern Point gate at Farrington Avenue will allow you to watch the start of the Mayor’s Races for the Esperanto Cup and the Columbia Trophy.
To follow all the sailing action around Schooner Festival, you can download the 2023 Festival Program at https://www.maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.