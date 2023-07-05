Winslow Homer painted them from the top, John Sloan from the bottom. and in one of the early watercolors that rebirthed his career, Edward Hopper painted the “Roofs of Gloucester” while perched above them on its overlook.
Gloucester’s Winchester Court Stairway, 57 steps which for generations carried fishermen down to the harbor from their homes on Portuguese Hill, will be the last stop and the jewel in the crown of this year’s 400+ Generous Gardeners Garden Tour this Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This being Gloucester’s quadricentennial year, Generous Gardeners will concentrate on where Gloucester began —the downtown waterfront. It’s a neighborhood these trowel blazers know well, home to Stacy Boulevard, where for 12 transformative years, they have been annually planting and maintaining hundreds of thousands of flowers on over a quarter-mile stretch that’s become the pride of the city.
Working in daily tandem with the city’s Department of Public Works, Generous Gardeners has also transformed dozens of downtown public spaces, which — like the boulevard — had been long neglected and looked it.
Which brings us back to the Winchester Court Stairway.
Built in the mid-1800s, the old cement staircase was once the pride of the neighborhood, lushly landscaped and lovingly tended by neighbors who — like Generous Gardeners today — voluntarily maintained it as a flourishing garden, abloom with plants from their heritage perennial gardens.
But recently, says Generous Gardener’s founder and executive director Susan Kelly, the stairs had gone the way of neglect, a overgrown blight on downtown’s main street, and, with the coming of Gloucester 400+, a major challenge for Generous Gardeners and the Department of Public Works to take on.
Nothing, says Kelly, illustrated the staircase’s potential for rebirth quite as gorgeously as John Sloan’s 1916 painting. “Town Steps,” which graces the cover of the 400+ garden tour booklet, is in the permanent collection of the Los Angeles Museum, and inspired a transformation that began last fall when Public Works crews cut back the weeds and overgrowth, and continued through a tarped winter into spring, when planting and repairs to the stairs themselves began.
Today, the Winchester Court Staircase looks much the way it did in Sloan’s 1916 painting. Gone are the loiterers and litter. Once again the pride of the neighborhood, the neighbors have stepped up to help in its maintenance. People like Scott Amero, of Gordon’s Florist and Nurseries who grew up in a house on Winchester Court, and whose garden will be the next to last stop on the tour.
These closely knit houses are filled with people who care about preserving the heritage of Gloucester’s unique urban landscape; the streets, alleys, gardens, passageways and singular history of America’s oldest seaport.
The city is filled with people like them in close-knit neighborhoods like this, many tucked away from main thoroughfares. Hovey Street, for instance, high above Stacy Boulevard and the first stop on Saturday’s garden tour, is home to grand old captain’s houses with sumptuous secret gardens and what is almost certainly the city’s most majestic view of the Outer Harbor.
The tour, which begins at Gloucester High School where the parking is free and plentiful, covers about 2.3 miles, so you will get
your steps in for the day. You will also get transportation back to the high school at any point along the way. The tour is the year’s biggest fundraiser for Generous Gardeners, a self-supporting non-profit of some 80 green-smocked volunteer green thumbs.
Their philosophy of “philanthropy through gardening” has won them countless supporters in this town, most recently Gloucester resident Sean Coakley, who donated a “garden shed” where volunteers can store equipment. It’s next to the tennis courts which is where the Stacy Boulevard gardens begin, and, says Susan Kelly, “it’s adorable.”
Kelly says the shed may be tiny, but it will make a big difference to volunteers, who until now had nowhere to store tools and material. and that, says Kelly, includes no fewer than 1,000 dahlia cages.