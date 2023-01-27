When family and friends gave their final farewell this week to Paul Talbot, they viewed him in his casket with a Gloucester 350th anniversary medal in his hand.
His daughter Paula Rogers said the medal was indicative of his love for Gloucester, this year celebrating its 400+ anniversary. Talbot died Jan. 20 at age 89.
Ruth Pino and Bruce Tobey, two of the tri-chair’s for Gloucester’s 400+ commemoration, wanted to honor Talbot’s dedication to the city that became his home.
“Many projects happened under his leadership, and he deserves special recognition,” Pino said.
Talbot served as city manager of Gloucester from 1968 to 1976, when the city charter changed and the job of city manager was replaced with a popularly elected mayor. Prior to that, the mayor was basically the City Council president, appointed by the council.
While city manager, Talbot played a key role in the changing blueprint of the city with the construction of not only O’Maley Middle School but the added sports complex, and the purchase of St. Peter’s High School from the Catholic archdiocese with an expansion to become Fuller School.
Tobey, a former mayor and long-time city councilor, said Talbot was an important mentor for him.
“He was not like so many of the other town and city managers I’ve gotten to know over the last 30-plus years who are conservative and give advice in very gray tones. Not Paul: he knew the mission, had an action plan, and was willing to stick out his neck and even throw a few elbows to get things done. His example meant a lot to me,” wrote Tobey in an email. “... I was delighted to bring him back for his long tenure as general manager at CATA, where he served Gloucester and Cape Ann with energy and vision.”
Planning O’Maley, ice rink
Dick Wilson, who served 14 years on the School Committee, several as chairman, remembers working with Talbot in the planning that went into paving the way for a new middle school.
“Paul suggested we double the size to have a sports complex ... at a time when the state was paying 90 cents on the dollar, and we bought St. Peter’s High School with the same 90 cents on the dollar. It’s something we should be proud of,” Wilson said. “There was a lot of good stuff going on and he was an integral part of it.”
When Wilson stood in front of the casket at the wake, he thought to himself that Talbot had a life that was well lived.
“God bless him. He done good,” Wilson said. “He growled a lot and made believe that he was tough, but he was a sweet man.”
Rogers remembers when the city was going to close down the O’Maley school rink because of the expense to the city.
“My mother and a few others formed a save-the-rink committee without using taxpayer funds to save it for the citizens of Gloucester. Fortunately they were successful,” she said.
The rink was named posthumously after Dorothy Talbot, who also served as a city councilor from 1983 to 1987, and again in 1991. She died in 1992.
‘He loved the city’
In 1976, with the change in city charter, Paul Talbot took a job as town administrator for two years in Connecticut, but never sold his house knowing he would return to Gloucester.
“He didn’t want to leave Gloucester but you can’t change fate and he loved the city,” said Rogers. “In my mind, he always did what he thought was right for people. My brother told me the story when my dad was a sergeant in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean War. He was in charge of a unit. When they were in North Carolina, they went to a restaurant and were told that they would not serve the black soldier but they would serve the others. They all left. He was a man of principle and if it wasn’t right, he wasn’t going to stand for it.”
After serving in the U.S. Army, Talbot went to college in Maine, and afterward earned a scholarship to attend The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania where he received a master’s degree in public administration. From there, his path would bring him to Gloucester.
Though born in Brunswick, Maine, his love for Gloucester was as if he were a native son. He made his home in Magnolia where he and Dorothy raised three children.
A long-time volunteer
Talbot eventually retired from work for good in 2018 at age 85. But he never stopped giving some type of volunteer service to the city.
He was a volunteer greeter at the Stage Fort Park visitor center. He became part of Generous Gardeners and worked on the municipal flower beds, including on Stacy Boulevard, along with his second wife, Anne.
“He was a long-time volunteer. I think as a former city manager he appreciated the beauty that we bring to the city with no city funding,” said Susan Kelly, founder and executive director of Generous Gardeners.
Pino, who knew Talbot when he was city manager, discovered his continued willingness to share when she met up with him as a tri-chair of Gloucester 400+.
“We got into a great conversation about the 350th and he shared with me the entire program in his own handwriting about what went on in the 350th, and it was a huge help to me to see that the 400th should think about having major events and small events and encourage the entire community to participate,” said Pino. “He was so proud of being the city manager and representing the city during the 350th.”
John Bell, a former mayor and city councilor, remembered Talbot when Bell was in his late 20s and part of the organization for the charter change.
“I knew him more as a public official and constantly involved in public service. My personal feeling about Paul was that I always found him to be a gentleman,” said Bell. “He accepted the change, and continued to volunteer and work. He later did a remarkable job in helping to shape CATA to where it is today. As a professional friend of Paul, I can say he was modest, he was smart and was not afraid to share information.”
