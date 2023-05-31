Rockport man chronicles Gloucester crossings

ROCKPORT — Paul St. Germain titled his just published book “Three Bridges to Paradise,” referring to the Blynman Drawbridge, the Gloucester Railroad Drawbridge and the giant 800-foot steel arch of the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge over the Annisquam River, the structures most residents and visitors to Gloucester recognize and can name.
He very well may have called the book “Sixteen Bridges to Paradise.”
Published this year by Dorrance Publishing Co. of Pittsburgh, “Three Bridges to Paradise, Cape Ann’s Most Fascinating Bridges,” reveals there are actually 16 bridge crossings on Cape Ann.
However, it is not the number of bridges found on Cape Ann that is the focus of St. Germain’s book — it is the relative value found in the bridges that define the nature of Gloucester and Cape Ann as island communities.
The book features the history of the bridges, their construction, maintenance, issues and successes ever since the original Blynman Drawbridge and canal were first built in 1643.
The Gloucester Railroad Drawbridge was built in 1911 and the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge over the Annisquam River was constructed as part of the completion of Route 128 back in 1950.
Besides the big three, the other 13 bridges sprinkled throughout Cape Ann include the Keystone Bridge on Granite Street in Rockport near Flat Ledge Quarry, the Essex Avenue Bridge on Route 128 over Route 133, and the Centennial Avenue railroad bridge (Blue Bridge) over the MBTA line to Rockport.
Also on the list is the Lobster Cove Bridge in Annisquam, which was built in 1847 as a crossing first used by horse and buggies and later by motor vehicles. Now, the bridge is limited to pedestrians only.
St. Germain said the idea to write the book came from different sources.
“Every once in a while, people e-mail me with ideas to write a book,” he said. “I started with the idea of the bridge, then, I learned about the bridge. Then, the Cape Ann Museum folks put me in touch with (information) about the (A. Piatt Andrew Bridge) being built in 1950.”
Getting to and from Gloucester was no easy task before the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge over the Annisquam River was built.
“Gloucester and Rockport are on an island,” St. Germain said. “It’s an interesting story since they are surrounded by the Atlantic and the Annisquam River.”
A ‘Cut’ above
St. Germain pointed to the construction of the Blynman Bridge and Blynman Canal, often referred to as the Cut Bridge and the Cut, respectively, as noteworthy in the annals of Gloucester.
The Rev. Richard Blynman, Gloucester’s first minister, was granted the right to cut the channel between the Inner Harbor and the Annisquam River, build the bridge and collect tolls.
The canal’s original construction consisted of two walls of small rocks, sloping towards each other at the bottom, wide enough for small vessels such as shallops to pass, according to Page 35 in Chapter 4, “Blynman Canal,” of the book.
“There was never a bridge there before,” said St. Germain. But the ocean currents lead to sediments being deposited in the newly dug canal, filling the channel again.
“The canal got filled in over the years, and for a 100 years, there was no bridge at all — just a solid piece of land,” said St. Germain. “It opened and closed over the years.”
St. Germain’s research also delved into the references to the bridges used by the locals.
Often, he said, one can tell someone is a native of Gloucester by hearing such references as “I never cross the bridge” or “I’m going up the line,” referring to travel to and from Gloucester along Route 128.
The research for book took St. Germain between six and eight months and was accomplished, in part, with the assistance of staff members of the Cape Ann Museum. Part of the reason for the book’s release this year, he said, is to coincide with the 400th anniversary celebration of Gloucester’s founding.
As to the interest shown so far, St. Germain said several who grew up in Gloucester and have moved away have been keen to give the book a read.
“The book is mainly about the three bridges,” he said. “I think people would be interested in the book. It seems to be selling well. It’s fascinating that so many people are interested in it.”
More about the author
A resident of Rockport for the past 27 years, St. Germain’s interest in Cape Ann began in 1999 when he was asked to join Thacher Island Association’s Board of Directors. He was elected president in 2002.
In 2000, he researched and wrote the successful nomination application that resulted in the designation of the Cape Ann Light Station on Thacher Island off Rockport as a National Historic Landmark by the Interior Department’s National Park Service.
St. Germain has also authored four books in Arcadia Publishing’s “Images of America” series: “Sandy Bay Harbor of Refuge and the Navy,” “Cape Ann Granite,” “Lighthouses and Lifesaving Stations on Cape Ann,” and” Twin Lights of Thacher Island.”
He also penned “Saving Straitsmouth Island, a History” and “Twin Lights Tonic, Cape Ann’s Timeless Soda Pop” for the History Press.
St. Germain is a graduate of Boston University and a master’s degree recipient from Northeastern University. He is also a board member of the Sandy Bay Historical Society and the Thacher Island Association.
St. Germain volunteers during the summer to do carpentry work on Thacher and Straitsmouth islands when he is not focusing on fundraising efforts for the preservation of their structures.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.