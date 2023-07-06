This summer, the Sargent House Museum is celebrating Gloucester’s 400th anniversary with an exhibit of artworks by Emily Sargent (1857-1936), a sister of the celebrated artist John Singer Sargent, whose work was virtually unknown.
The Sargent House Museum, located in the heart of the seaport, is housed in the family’s 1782 Georgian house at 49 Middle St. The museum celebrates the original occupant, Judith Sargent Murray (1751-1820), an early advocate of women’s rights and a writer.
This show celebrates another woman in the family.
Emily and John Singer Sargent, both born about a century after Judith Sargent Murray, are descendants of the Gloucester Sargent family.
This show is now on display and runs through Oct. 8.
These artworks were thought to be lost until 60 years after Emily Sargent’s death in 1936 when a cache of 440 watercolors was discovered in a family trunk, according to the museum. The Sargent House Museum was the recipient of 15 of these works in a recent distribution that included the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Tate in London.
“We are honored to present the work of this almost unknown artist, who accompanied her well-known brother on so many of his painting travels through Europe, the Middle East, and northern Africa, capturing the world through her own particular lens and creating a vision uniquely her own,” said Amanda Hurd, a Sargent House Museum board member, who helped secure the works for Gloucester.
The majority of the newly acquired paintings in the exhibit are being displayed to the public for the first time. Additionally, the show includes four watercolors by Emily Sargent given to the museum in the 1920s by Emily herself and her sister. The museum’s collection also contains oil portraits of Emily Sargent’s parents by her brother, and a notable charcoal portrait by him of their cousin Charles Sprague Sargent, who led the Arnold Arboretum for many years and was instrumental in establishing the museum in Gloucester.
The Sargent House Museum is open Friday through Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m., when tours of the 18th century Georgian mansion are also available, with a final tour at 3 p.m. Fall hours are Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.
Admission to the Emily Sargent exhibit is included in the House Tour ($12, $10 for seniors, $5 for students).
If someone wishes to see just the exhibit, it is $10; free to members.
The museum also houses New England furnishings dating to 1740, antique linens, decorative fabrics, clothing and embroidery pieces; and housewares by Paul Revere and other well known early American silversmiths.
For more information visit www.sargenthouse.org.