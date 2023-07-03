In celebration of Gloucester’s maritime heritage and its 400th anniversary, Maritime Gloucester has put together a four-day event to bring people on board historic schooners, from near and far, with its Gloucester Maritime Rendezvous this Thursday through Sunday.
But there is much more, and a key element is the International Dory Race on Saturday, July 8, at 10 a.m. when the Gloucester International Dory Race Committee will host the Canadian Dory Racing Association for the 71st annual International Dory Races in the Inner Harbor in front of Maritime Gloucester, Solomon Jacobs Park and the U.S. Coast Guard Station.
Dory races
Bill Edmonds, of the Gloucester International Dory Racing Committee, said the International Dory Races are one of Gloucester’s best and longest maritime traditions.
“Although the competition is always front and foremost, this event is more than just a race. It is a 71-year tradition honoring the uncommon bond between two of the greatest historic fishing communities of the North Atlantic. It is a reminder of our shared values and legacy,” he said. “When Maritime Gloucester came to us about expanding this year’s race into a weekend event for the 400th anniversary, it just made sense. Having Maritime Gloucester, the organizer of the Gloucester Schooner Festival each year, as a partner guarantees a fun weekend.”
Free deck tours
Maritime Gloucester will be open free to the public over the weekend when visitors can view its Gorton’s Seafood Schooner Gallery and the Maritime Science Education Center as well as take part in interactive activities each day and food trucks on Saturday for the dory races.
“Marking our 400th anniversary gives us a chance to invite more vessels to our historic harbor. Giving the sailing and fishing community a chance to come and salute this momentous occasion is a special opportunity we are offering all summer. and the response has been phenomenal. Everyone appreciates the authentic character of our fishing port and our community,” said Michael De Koster, executive director of Maritime Gloucester.
Maritime Gloucester has received confirmation from visiting vessels Columbia, Pride of Baltimore II, and When and If. Local schooners Adventure, Ardelle, Isabella and Thomas E. Lannon will help welcome visitors with many public sailing opportunities, charters, and dockside viewing options, said De Koster. “We’re bringing together a collection of iconic schooners and dories in this one-time event to celebrate Gloucester’s 400 and our maritime tradition.”
De Koster wanted to acknowledge the signature sponsor, the Gloucester 400+ organization, of which its contribution is allowing for free deck tours for the public, in addition to support from Cape Ann Lobstermen.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., schooners at the I-4, C-2 docks off Rogers Street will give deck tours to the public, a crowd-favorite event each year at the Gloucester Schooner Festival, said De Koster. One visitor from a previous deck tour commented that having the chance to get aboard these historic vessels, to experience their size and their beauty up close, was “truly awe inspiring.”
Public sails
Organizers are encouraging the public to take advantage of the public sails.
“It’s important to support these vessels that come on their own dime at a great expense to be part of this event, so we can have a chance to sail on board with them,” said De Koster.
“A Weekend of Heritage on the Harbor” was selected as the tagline for this event because of the historic nature of this gathering.
“Think of it,” said De Koster. “We not only have the first leg of a great annual two-race international rivalry with the dory races, but we also have vessels from across the North American Eastern seaboard visiting to salute Gloucester, including Columbia from Florida, Pride of Baltimore II from Maryland, and When and If from Salem. Each of these vessels recognize the special meaning Gloucester has for schooners and have taken the time to make this trip in honor of our history.”
Among the options for the event, there will be tours of the fleet, and additionally, the visiting vessels will offer their own charters and public sailing schedule each day.
For more information on the visiting schooners, schedule of events, public tour and sailing options, visit maritimegloucester.org.
Visit www.maritimegloucester.org/gmr2023 to book sail tickets through vessels and to plan Gloucester Maritime Rendezvous activities.
Maritime Gloucester needs to raise more than $30,000 to put on this event, and is still raising money to put on its signature event, the Gloucester Schooner Festival, which takes place over Labor Day weekend. This year marks its 39th year. Donations may be made through maritimegloucester.org.