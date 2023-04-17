An artist with deep roots to Cape Ann designed, built and donated a sculpture for Gloucester’s 400+ to memorialize the generations of immigrants who came to make their living on the sea.
Joshua Winter Parsons says his “Sacred Cod with a Great Fan Tail” is his tribute to the diverse ethnic communities that arrived here to fish the North Atlantic, and is meant to honor all who served and perished in the fishing industry.
The piece features flags, custom-stitched like sail cloth, and framed in steel tubing, to represent some of the most prominent ethnic groups to come to Gloucester over the years, from the early English settlers to the Nova Scotians, Azoreans and Sicilians who manned the dories that fished off schooners during the port’s heyday.
While noting the sculpture shows only part of Gloucester’s 400+ year story — recognizing that indigenous people fished here for thousands of years before 1623, and that the city and the sea continue to attract people from around the world — Parsons says he tried to capture the diversity of the Gloucester he knew growing up here.
The artist, 50, who was born and raised in Gloucester, says he created the work “In the spirit of my family’s tradition in the arts and to honor this unique and enduring community.”
His family’s roots here, he says, span “from the waterfront to the thriving artists’ community over the past four centuries. “ His great aunt and uncle, Alice Beach Winter and Charles Allen Winter, were well-known local painters; Charles Allen Winter was the artist who decorated Gloucester’s City Hall with hundreds of square feet of murals, and his work is in the collection of the Cape Ann Museum.
Now living and working in Utah, Parsons began devoting himself to his art a few years ago; he had studied art at Union College after graduation from Gloucester High School, but spent years working in the information technology field before rediscovering his love of art and sculpture.
In addition to the piece for Gloucester 400+, he is working on a sculpture for Portsmouth, New Hampshire, which is celebrating its own quadricentennial this year. Titled “Hard on the Wind” and scheduled for permanent display in August, the piece takes inspiration from the region’s maritime history and, Parsons notes, “from Gloucester legend and author, the great Joseph E. Garland.”
In coming up with his 400+ piece, Parsons looked to the cod as “a symbol of prosperity and hope for the communities that surround the Grand Banks of the North Atlantic,” and used the flags to symbolize how “generations of new Americans secured their futures on the continent powered by the bounty of this great fishery.“
Within the sculpture, Gloucester’s early English settlers are represented by the British Union Jack. The Nova Scotian flag with its Scottish crest recognizes the fishing port’s sister communities along the Grand Banks. The Azorean flag with its goshawk represents the city’s rich and deep connection to the Portuguese and their traditions. In the great fan tail of the cod, the Sicilian flag is representative of the city’s Italian heritage and its lasting influence on the community’s identity and traditions. The American flag occupies the body of the fish and, as Parsons put it, connects all these groups into one of the most unique and enduring communities in the history of the North Atlantic.
“We are absolutely delighted with Joshua’s gift to Gloucester 400+ and will likely auction it off at the end of the year,” said Elsje Zwart, executive director of Gloucester 400+. For now, visitors to the Gloucester 400+ office at 123 Main St. can come in and view the piece. “We hope it eventually will find a new home.”