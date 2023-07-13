Two brothers, sons of an extended Gloucester Sicilian fishing family, will be the storytellers when Gloucester 400+ presents Stories on Deck this Saturday.
Stories on Deck will take place July 15 from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the deck of schooner Adventure, at 23 Harbor Loop, with storytellers Capt. Salvatore “Sam” Novello and his brother Peter Novello. The event is free and no reservations are required.
The son of Capt. Joe Novello and Lena (nee Parisi) Novello, Sam Novello is a Vietnam-era Navy veteran, past president of Gloucester Marine Railways Corp., and current president of Gulf of Maine Ocean Resource Alliance. Sam went to sea with his father, uncles, and cousins — more than 100 family members — on family fleet of fishing vessels.
Peter Novello, at the urging of his parents, did not become a fisherman, and instead pursued a career in electrical engineering and business. Peter contributed two Gloucester 400+ stories about his parents.
Also featured is Jim Masciarelli, an author, entrepreneur and lover of all things Gloucester, who will speak about authors of sea stories.
In case of inclement weather, follow Gloucester400+ on Facebook for news of a cancellation, or text 978-810-4373 for updates.
This series is part of Maritime Gloucester’s Working Waterfront Weekends series.
For details, visit www.gloucesterma400.org.