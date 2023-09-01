John Minigan, a playwright who’s been quoted as saying that “Shakespeare is the wallpaper of my mind,” has written a play full of characters that the bard might have invented himself. Some are ghosts, some are witches, and one is a serpent. All products of a seaport that was born only a decade or so after Shakespeare died.
“Tales from the Blackburn Tavern,” which opens this Friday at the Gloucester Company, was commissioned last year by the theater’s interim director Paula Plum. It celebrates Gloucester’s 400th year with a wit born of three decades of teaching Shakespeare, as Minigan did to Massachusetts students while churning out dozens of his own plays — many award winners — in his free time.
Now semi-retired with a pension that’s allowed him the time to more fully develop his plays, Minigan is seeing success as his recently produced works — “Sleepy Hollow, “Queen of Sad Mischance,” and “Noir Hamlet” — gain attention and accolades.
His highly original contemporized retelling of Washington Irving’s classic tale “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”mwas enough to convince Paula Plum that that he was the man to put an original new spin on some of Gloucester’s oldest legends.
Shakespeare might be “the wallpaper” of Minigan’s mind, but he is also a modernist playwright, so he was a bit daunted to tackle old tavern tales. His experience with “Sleepy Hollow,” however, “had primed the pump” he says, and once he began research, those old tales started “catching fire.”
During those months of research — mostly in the archives of Cape Ann Museum — the playwright unearthed details that, as Plum had hoped would happen, cast a new light on old legends, of which there are many. Minigan, who as a teen had hiked Dogtown, first chose its witches, then moved on to Ebenezer Babson’s battles with “an army of ghosts” known locally as “the spectre leaguers,” and finally an interesting retelling of the tale of Gloucester Harbor’s serpent.
If, as Shakespeare said, “all the world’s a stage,” then Gloucester’s stage has been traditionally a tavern. Gathering places of the men who go down to the sea, its most famous tavern was the Blackburn, named for legendary sea man Howard Burnham. It was also where, in 1979, the Gloucester Stage Company got its start.
This is Minigan’s stage for a cast of four — actors Jaime José Hernández, Paul Melendy, Katie Pickett, and Sadiyah Dyce Stephens — who appear and, as Shakespeare says, “have their entrances and exits,” each inhabiting the roles of multiple characters. It is, says Rebessa Bradshaw, “a tour de force” of acting,” bringing to life — not in this order — Ebenezer Babson, the Queen of Dogtown’s witches, and Gloucester’s sea serpent.
For Bradshaw, who this year followed Plum as Gloucester Stage’s artistic director, “Tall Tales from Blackburn Tavern” is a very grand finale to a debut season of four plays. Bradshaw says Gloucester Stage wa fortunate to have award-winning director Brynn Boice bring “Tall Tales” to the stage.
Boyce, who in 2012 formed the Anthem Theatre Co. and now serves as Commonwealth Shakespeare Co.’s associate artistic director, took to Gloucester’s tales with all the bawd of the bard himself, creating an interactive tavern experience with projections, and a sea shanty composed by Minigan himself in collaboration with his son.
The production, which Bradshaw describes as “vaudevillian and hilarious” runs through Sept. 24, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and matinees Saturdays and Sundays, at 3 p.m.
After that, Minigan, who was a 2019-2020 Massachusetts Cultural Council Artist Fellow in Dramatic Writing, will see his plays produced at theaters from Santa Rosa, California, to Colorado Springs, to London’s famous West End.