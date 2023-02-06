Student artist creates legacy project

Allie Nicastro, a senior at Gloucester High School, is painting a four-panel mural to be placed on the wall next to Principal James Cook’s office. The mural will feature four graduating seniors as they look to the future. Behind them will be symbols of Gloucester and representations of the students’ high school experience.
Allie’s paintings have been recognized at local art shows and after graduation she plans to attend the Massachusetts College of Art & Design in the Fall.
“Right now the mural is in the classroom of my art teacher, Ms. Cerrutti,” said Allie. “She’s a great person to bounce ideas off of, and I like the idea that my mural is considered to be a legacy project.”
The Gloucester400+ is recognizing 400+ years of history this year (2023) with a series of special events and legacy projects, including the signature Gloucester400+ Stories Project. The 400 recently wrote a story about Allie (see related piece) and recognized her work as a school legacy project.
“The mural painting of these graduates is a wonderful example of a legacy project that has the past in mind but looks forward to the future,” said Terry Weber Mangos, Stories Project leader for the Gloucester400+. “The mural will last for years to come, and what a way to showcase the talents of Allie Nicastro.”
A protective coating will preserve the mural and the display is on moveable panels that can be placed elsewhere should the school undergo any renovations in the future.
The mural project is sponsored by Weber Writing & Research in partnership with the Gloucester Education Foundation. Gloucester 400+ is also lending its support for this project during the city’s quadricentennial year.
To read more about the Gloucester400+, visit www.gloucesterma400.org.