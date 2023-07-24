Symphony to perform free pops concert Friday at Stage Fort Park

Something big is brewing at Stage Fort Park as the Cape Ann Symphony begins to build a stage for the Gloucester 400+ Pops in the Park concert by the sea, a free event.
The Cape Ann Symphony, now in its 72nd season, has partnered with Gloucester 400+ to bring its 70-member orchestra to the oceanfront park this Friday, July 28, at 8 p.m. for this concert to celebrate Gloucester’s history.
There will be free satellite parking and free shuttles offered to help concert-goers get to the outdoor venue. The satellite locations are Gloucester High School, O’Maley Innovation Middle School, Magnolia Woods Recreation Area and the Rockport Transfer Station Park and Ride. The free shuttle to Stage Fort Park will be provided from 5 to 11 p.m.
“The musicians of the Cape Ann Symphony and I are thrilled to be playing at Stage Fort Park as part of the celebration for the Gloucester 400th,” said symphony Conductor Yoichi Udagawa. “Our program includes many audience favorites that we will play with the glorious backdrop of Gloucester Harbor in Stage Fort Park, a place so important to Gloucester’s history. We look forward to performing a fun, high-energy concert to celebrate.”
The music program includes Rossini’s “Barber of Seville Overture”; Leroy Anderson’s “Selections from Irish Suite”; Aaron Copland’s “Hoedown”; John William’s “Adventures on Earth,” from the film “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” and “Liberty Fanfare,” written in 1986 to celebrate the centennial of the Statue of Liberty; “A Tribute to Henry Mancini,” who was a Golden Globe, Academy Award-, and Grammy Award-winning film composer whose scores include “The Pink Panther,” “Peter Gunn,” and “Days of Wine and Roses”; and Tchaikovsky’s “Finale of The 1812 Overture.”
World premiere
The concert also presents the world premiere of “Celebration Overture,” written on the occasion of the city’s 400+ commemoration, the latest work by Gloucester composer Robert Bradshaw.
Bradshaw’s piece, which was commissioned by symphony, looks forward to Gloucester’s future without losing sight of its rich maritime history and the challenges faced by generations of people who have lived and worked on its rocky shores, according to a program statement.
“It’s an honor to be asked to write a piece celebrating a place I have loved my entire life,” said Bradshaw. “It would be impossible for me to put into words how important Gloucester has been for me and how much it has influenced my creative output. Memories of sailing with my grandfather, fishing with my dad, and exploring tide pools with my children fill my thoughts — not to mention the many opportunities I have been given to celebrate our community through music over the years.”
An award-winning composer, Bradshaw’s music has been heard around the world, from Lincoln Center to Australia. The composer notes that he works to create music that is socially conscious and relevant to people’s lives, and he seeks to infuse his compositions with both modern culture and historical significance.
Six months in making
Jodi Nedrow-Counihan, a Cape Ann Symphony board member and coordinator of the Pops event, said the organization and its community partners have been working for more than six months to make this concert a reality.
“Now we are just so excited to share this thrilling music and celebrate Gloucester’s 400 in such a beautiful setting. We encourage concert-goers to bring a picnic dinner and folding chairs or blankets to sit and enjoy the concert,” she said.
The Pops in the Park concert is a celebration not only of the 400+ years of Gloucester history but also of the 70-plus years of the Cape Ann Symphony, she added.
The Cape Ann Symphony began in 1952 as a volunteer group of about 30 musicians who called themselves the Gloucester Civic Symphony Orchestra, and on July 10 of that year, they performed an inaugural concert in the Gloucester High School auditorium, wowing more than 800 concertgoers with a performance of Beethoven’s First Symphony.
Udagawa, who has a relaxed manner on stage with an ability to connect with the audience, said it is exhilarating to perform outdoors at Stage Fort Park. The last time was in the summer of 2004.
“It’s such a beautiful place, and making music there is always such fun,” he said. “The musicians of the orchestra and I are super excited about being part of the Gloucester 400+ celebrations, and can’t wait till the concert.”
