One hundred years ago, in Gloucester’s 300th anniversary year, a New York artist best known for his etchings and illustrations and who had not sold a painting in 10 years arrived on his second trip to Gloucester.
Instead of creating oil paintings of the waterfront, Edward Hopper painted watercolors of the seaport’s modest homes, immigrant neighborhoods and trawlers.
It was his 1923 watercolor with loose brushwork of an ornate Victorian house with a mansard roof on Rocky Neck that led Hopper to become one of the best known American painters of the 20th century.
“The Mansard Roof” was purchased by the Brooklyn Museum in New York in the fall of 1923, a sale that helped propel Hopper’s career.
On Friday, June 30, about 100 years after it was painted, “The Mansard Roof” returned to Gloucester, to the Cape Ann Museum, in the city’s 400+ anniversary year.
It and the 1928 painting, “House at Riverdale,” also on loan from the Brooklyn Museum, were unpacked and hung with care by Caroline Gillaspie, assistant curator of American Art at the Brooklyn Museum, and Leon Doucette, assistant curator of the Cape Ann Museum.
The two paintings are part of the Cape Ann Museum’s upcoming exhibition: “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape,” which opens July 22 — Hopper’s 141st birthday — and runs through Oct. 16.
The show is considered one of the first extended exhibitions focusing on Hopper’s five visits to Gloucester, the show’s guest curator and the museum’s director say.
“The Mansard Roof” was not only the catalyst for Hopper’s career, but for the Hopper show, said Cape Ann Museum Director Oliver Barker.
When it was first shown, it garnered positive reviews and helped Hopper secure gallery representation with dealer Frank Rehn, who Barker said incidentally had a summer home in Magnolia, and who represented Hopper throughout his life.
“It is the impetus behind our pulling together this exhibition,” Barker said. He said without this work, it would have been a different show. “It was the piece that launched Hopper’s career, and it’s right here.”
Barker said the painting shows Gloucester and Rocky Neck through a Cape Ann lens.
“It really features the joy of summer,” Barker said. “He has captured an effervescence, a lightness that we all experience as residents here.”
Elliot Bostwick Davis, the guest curator of the "Edward Hopper & Cape Ann" exhibit, said it appears Hopper painted “The Mansard Roof” in August at the end of his stay in 1923, “the reason being that he is so much more fluent with his watercolor at this point, he’s much more confident.”
The painting shows a side of Hopper “where he’s enjoying a summery atmosphere, he’s falling in love with his future wife, fellow artist Jo Nivison,” she said.
Hopper first visited Gloucester with Leon Kroll in 1912. He returned at age 41 with artist Josephine “Jo” Nivison in 1923. The couple would later get married and have an extended honeymoon in Gloucester in 1924.
In all, Hopper spent five summers painting in Gloucester.
When he arrived in the summer of 1923, he kept a low profile, not taking part in the city’s “vibrant art scene,” as was pointed out in the MFA Publications exhibition catalog for the Edward Hopper exhibit organized by the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and the Art Institute of Chicago in 2007 to 2008.
Davis, who contributed to this catalog, said it was Helen Appleton Read’s praise of the “The Mansard Roof” in the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, the helped Hopper’s painting career.
“She talked about the awnings and the brilliant atmosphere,” Davis said of Read’s piece, “and she also compared him to Winslow Homer who of course made his career here in Gloucester as well.”
Davis said it was Jo Nivison, later Jo Hopper, who encouraged Hopper to use watercolor as a primary medium, not just as a way to color his illustrations. Davis also noted that Hopper rarely painted the water or Gloucester Harbor as subjects, except in little snippets.
“I think one of the really important things that we are doing as an institution is we are going to be shedding light on their story, on the story of Edward and Jo as it transpired here in Gloucester,” Barker said.
In addition to showing 56 works by Hopper, there are seven by Nivison, with the exhibition showing how she aided and influenced his career.
Barker said in 1923, prior to the couple coming to Gloucester, Nivison had been invited to show 12 of her watercolors at the Brooklyn Museum exhibit that fall. She went to the curators and told them she knew Hopper and they should look at his work, and she gave up six of her slots, “so that his work could be included.” With the sale of “The Mansard Roof,” the rest was history.