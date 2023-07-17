Vendors, volunteers needed for 400+ events

The Gloucester 400+ is about to shift into high gear with multiple events that celebrate the city’s heritage.
The organization is seeking vendors, demonstrators and performers for its two main Gloucester 400+ festivals, as well as a troupe of volunteers to help with execution.
The first event is the “Gloucester 400+ Fisheries Heritage Festival: Honoring the Fishing Industry” on Aug. 12 and 13, at the Jodrey State Fish Pier. This festival is part of a month-long celebration of August as Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month.
Organizers are seeking fisheries-related vendors to demonstrate and educate the public; participants supply their own tent, tables and chairs. Examples include netting, fish preparation, knot tying, lobster banding among others.
The second festival is the “Gloucester 400+ Celebration of Place: A Cultural Heritage Festival,” which will be held on Oct. 7 and 8 at Stage Fort Park. Organizers are seeking vendors for traditional foods, arts and crafts, and cultural performances, hailing from the cultural backgrounds of Gloucester’s residents.
Vendors with interest can contact the organizers for more details at events@gloucesterma400.org; and volunteers can email Deborah Johnson at deborah.johnson.g400plus@gmail.com.
Pops in the park
In another special event, Cape Ann Symphony has partnered with Gloucester 400+ to bring Cape Ann’s 70-member professional orchestra to Stage Fort Park for “Pops in The Park,” a concert to celebrate Gloucester’s 400th, set against the panoramic Gloucester Harbor.
“Over the last six months we’ve been raising the funds needed to put the symphony on stage and I am delighted to share that we just reached our goal,” said Jodi Nedrow-Counihan, coordinator of the Pops event, “We are so appreciative of our corporate sponsors and individual donors who are making this marque event of the 400th celebration a reality. Save the date of July 28 and come join us at Pops in the Park for a glorious evening of symphonic music free to the public.”
The music program includes Rossini’s “Barber of Seville Overture”; Anderson’s “Selections from Irish Suite”; Copland’s “Hoedown”; William’s “Adventures on Earth”; A Tribute to Henry Mancini; Tchaikovsky’s “Finale of the 1812 Overture” and the world premiere of “Celebration Overture” by Gloucester composer Robert J. Bradshaw.
Nedrow-Counihan noted that “The Pops in the Park” concert is a celebration not only of the 400+ years of Gloucester history, but of the over 70 years of the Cape Ann Symphony, which began in 1952 as a volunteer group of a few dozen individuals who called themselves the Gloucester Civic Symphony Orchestra.
Other events
In other news, tickets are now available for two more major events.
One is the summer performance of “Gloucester Story,” written in the early 1950s by Clayton B. Stockbridge (1895-1973), which is being produced as a musical by the Annisquam Village Players. The show runs from Aug. 10 to 13 at 7 p.m. on the docks of Maritime Gloucester in honor of Gloucester’s 400th+. Tickets are free and can be reserved at annisquamvillageplayers.com.
Tickets also are on sale for Cape Ann Museum’s major special exhibition, “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape.” The show opens July 22 — the artist’s birthday — and runs through Oct. 16 at the museum, 27 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester. Timed-entry tickets are required for both members and non-members. For tickets, along with information about an accompanying six-part lecture series and symposium, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Also coming up as part of the Antonio Gentile Bandstand 2023 Summer Concert Series, the concert on Aug. 19 features the Cape Ann Community Band with its program, “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th.”
For the full schedule of events, visit www.gloucesterma400.org.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.