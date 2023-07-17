Vendors, volunteers needed for 400+ events

The Annisquam Village Players are in rehearsal for their annual summer show, “Gloucester Story.” Playing the crew and captain aboard the Artemesia are, from left, Brian Rano, Aiden McCarthy, Kavika Babson, Steve Ludwick, Sebastian Aparo, Liam McCarthy, Spike Ramsden and Mike English. The show runs from Aug. 10 to 13 at 7 p.m. at Maritime Gloucester in honor of Gloucester’s 400th+. Tickets are free and can be reserved at annisquamvillageplayers.com.