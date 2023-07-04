The Sawyer Public Library hosted the 2023 Poetry Without Paper Contest winners last month at Gloucester Maritime Museum. The award-winning students read their poetry to a standing-room-only crowd filled with friends and family and then recognized for their achievements.
John Ronan, former poet laureate of Gloucester, and Christy Rosso, the Sawyer Free’s children’s librarian, presented the awards on June 6.
With the city marking its 400th anniversary this year, participating poets were encouraged to write poetry related to Gloucester’s historic celebration.
Ronan, who serves as the contest judge during the award ceremony, said that in judging the contest, “I was again impressed with the depth and variety of the work, on topics as carefree as kite flying and Fiesta or as serious as poverty, bullies, and love.”
There were over 500 submissions, and winners were chosen from each age group: high school, middle school, and elementary school.
“We celebrate you, our student poets, and your work in our City’s 400th year,” said Rosso. “From sea to shore, Gloucester has always been rich with people and their stories. Your poems bring Glouester’s history to life. Your appreciation for the beauty of Gloucester is clear in your poetry, and your hope and belief in Gloucester is strong.”
Celebrating its 21st year, Poetry without Paper has inspired thousands of the community’s young writers, from kindergartners to high schoolers, to express themselves through poetry and prose and share their love of writing with the world and their connection to Gloucester’s creative spirit.
All winning poets receive a certificate and an invitation to appear in 1623 Studio’s production, “The Writer’s Block with John Ronan,” and shared in more than $1,000 in prizes. All winning work will also be published online by the library.
2023 Poetry without Paper winners are:
Elementary School
First: “As I Walk Home from My Bus Stop at Goose Cove” by fifth-grader Amory Cunningham.
Second: “400 years” by fifth-grader Iona Fishburn.
Third: “Lucky 400” by fifth-grader Lily Comeau.
Honorable mentions: “Gloucester” by second-grader Sigrid Fishburn and “Gloucester’s Attributes” by fifth-grader Joy Castelucci.
Middle School
First: “400 Years Ago” by seventh-grader Vivian Payne.
Second: “I am a Fisherman” by seventh-grader Lacey Barry.
Third: “The Place for Me’ by seventh-grader Jeanne Langis.
Honorable mentions: “Joe Di Lena” by eighth-grader Aleena Brown and “Oceanic Beauty” by seventh-grader Nathan Gorman-Melo.
High School:
First: “To Wonder” by senior Elijah Sarrouf.
Second: “Selection of the Sea” by freshman Phoebe Hone.
Third: “Well of Devotion” by freshman Emma Wilt.
Here are the winning poems:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ”As I Walk Home from My Bus Stop at Goose Cove”
Armory Cunningham, fifth grade
I get off the bus
I start walking home up Dennison St.
As I walk home I pass Dirt Murray’s dock building spot by the water
I smell sawdust and hear power drills and electric saws going to work
As I walk home I look across the cove to Indian Point
I think of the arrow heads there that are probably 400 years old
JUST LIKE GLOUCESTER
As I walk home I go by Jeff King’s workshop and see woodsmoke coming out the chimney
as I walk home I go through the woods and look up at the tall pine
as I walk home a squirrel chatters
as I walk home I come out of the woods and walk past my aunt and uncle’s house
as I walk home I walk up the hill and I’m at my house
even though I have just got home I have actually been home the whole time
some things may not be 400 years old but they help make our home
home
MIDDLE SCHOOL ”400 Years Ago – Important Events Over the Years”
By Vivian Payne, seventh grade
400 years ago, when the ocean wasn’t tamed and the waves roamed free
A group of explorers settled around here, away from an empire they wanted to flee.
With a winter so cold and grim, hope dwindles from every person’s heart.
The natives decided to help, and they sure played their part.
From crops to hunting the Pilgrims learned it all and showed appreciation a following fall.
400 years ago when winter struck and the snow fell fast
These people found a home at last
300 years ago the soon-to-be-Americans grew restless
Tired of living under Britain’s reign, so there would be an insurgence
As people bonded together to rebel, sides were formed
One side was loyal and stood down. While the others got armed.
They were going to make a stand, impacting lives for years to come
A new country is what they were to become.
300 years ago Gloucester was about to wage war
For more freedom than there was before
200 years ago Gloucester grew in inventions and land.
From the lights of Annisquam Harbor and Ten Pound Island,
To the Boston-Gloucester Stagecoach
With many subjects being broached
These are only some of the important events during this time
All of which were some sort of sublime
200 years ago it was a time of innovation
As more people improved their situation
The past 100 years things heartbreaking struck
For sailors out at sea, it was just bad luck.
Homes destroyed and lives lost
Along this path a certain storm crossed
Almost everyone here knows its name,
It was The Perfect Storm that caused great bane.
As years ago families would weep
For those lost at sea, that’s where they now sleep.
Now here we are in present day
But here is where we won’t always stay.
For the future is coming, some say it’s already upon us
But looking back, we have come so far, there is no need to fuss.
Gloucester has made history, and is proud to be a city
And I am sure glad to be part of this community
400 years ago Gloucester was a small fishing town
But now it is so much more.
HIGH SCHOOL ”To Wonder”
By Elijah Sarrouf, 12th grade
Of course one must begin to wonder
What will come of all my blunders?
When calls that dreaded pale horse hunter,
Will my soul be torn asunder?
But how to dodge this dark invention?
Pious life without dissention?
Will Peter greet my grand ascension,
If I pay this strict attention?
Or could it be that this is pretense?
Could this be our kind of defense?
It could be that it’s hard to make sense,
Of nonbeing’s endless presence.
Then once again we think upon it.
Will we come back reincarnate?
Should once we don these garments,
Till we find our reverence ardent?
Our thoughts as such are inconclusive,
All these theories just obtrusive.
Fathomless end proves quite elusive,
To the dead thus seems exclusive.