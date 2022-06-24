MANCHESTER — Members of the Zoning Board of Appeals were pleased with the progress Strategic Land Ventures presented at the latest public hearing for the developer’s proposed 40B affordable housing project.
On Wednesday, the Zoning Board discusses the peer review of Strategic Land Ventures’ architectural plans. The developer also provided updated renderings to on how the building will look from School Street.
After some back-and-forth with the town’s peer reviewer, Cliff Boehmer of Davis Square Architects, Strategic Land Ventures has agreed to a number of changes to the Shingle Hill project that were suggested by the town.
The developer plans 136 units at Shingle Hill. Under the state’s Chapter 40B law, a developer can build more densely than municipal zoning laws would permit in any municipality where less than 10% of its housing qualifies as affordable under the law.
One of the biggest concessions involved the amount of material being excavated from the site. Strategic Land Ventures offered an analysis that 100,000 cubic yards will be removed from the site, a 63% change from its previous estimate of 270,000 cubic yards. This will greatly reduce the number of truckloads moving to and from the site during the potential construction of the building.
This marks the first piece of construction planning provided by Strategic Land Ventures. The Zoning Board previously expressed its concerns that Strategic Land Ventures hadn’t provided any general plans considering how deep they were in the public hearing process.
Strategic Land Ventures provided plans to construct an “internal sidewalk” from the building to School Street. The Zoning Board made the sidewalk a requirement for Strategic Land Ventures at a May 25 public hearing. While the town has previously indicated plans to extend the School Street sidewalk to the building’s entrance, nothing has been set in stone.
The developer also agreed to include more open space for recreational uses. A lawn will be located at the back of the building where a since-abandoned water treatment facility was originally supposed to go. The area will feature a “nature-themed play area” for all ages and will be lined with 6-foot fencing.
Other architectural changes include 10 electronic vehicle charging stations in the parking lot, shrubbery and planters to buffer the common courtyard area from the seven ground-level units that surround it, and a line of evergreen trees at the top of the hill to provide “four-season visual screening” of the building from School Street and surrounding properties.
Strategic Land Ventures had initially declined to carve out paths to connect the building to the many walking trails in the area. Co-founder Geoff Engler said at Wednesday’s meeting that he believed doing so would not please the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust, which already “isn’t our biggest supporter.” However, if it’s what the town wants, Engler said he’d be able to oblige.
“I am very pleased with the process here, the back-and forth,” said Zoning Board member James Mitchell. “I do think the developer has been very responsive and is trying sincerely to meet our needs and I applaud him for his efforts. I still think we still have a long way to go with other concerns and waiver details, but I do think he should be given credit for the work he’s done so far to meet our concerns.”
The next public hearing, on July 13, will focus on Strategic Land Ventures’ request for multiple waivers from the town’s vernal pool protection bylaws and the building’s connection to the town’s water and sewer lines.
