MANCHESTER — The Chapter 40R Smart Growth Overlay District project will not be before Town Meeting in April.
A story in the Gloucester Times published Monday titled “Danvers bio-tech company seeks to expand into Manchester” mistakenly reported the subject was up for a vote this spring, along with a Limited Commercial District. Only the latter zoning change will be before Town Meeting.
In May 2020, the town signed a contract with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to conduct a feasibility study for both a Limited Commercial District and a Chapter 40R overlay north of Route 128. The overlay, if approved, would incentivize housing development in the new district, which is currently land mostly zoned for commercial uses.
But one year later, the Planning Board decided to refocus the study in the wake of Strategic Land Ventures’ planned Chapter 40B project by Shingle Hill. The proposed 136-unit affordable housing complex has prompted strong opposition in town since it was unveiled in 2020. Residents and town officials have argued the project could cause irreparable damage to the nearby watersheds.
“Once the 40B came in, community members were uneasy about having housing by-right in the area,” said Town Planner Sue Brown. “We pulled back and took another look at it.”
Instead, the Planning Board sought to push forward on the Limited Commercial District with a goal create a district that would allow housing and commercial properties, such as mixed-use buildings, but without the required ratio of housing under Chapter 40R. In order to receive state funding for that program, half the buildings in the district must be housing and 20% of the housing must be affordable.
Meanwhile, Cell Signaling Technologies announced its early plans to build a 100,000- to 150,000-square-foot research and development center off Atwater Avenue, within the planned Limited Commercial District area.
“Now the commercial use would be taking up most of the area,” said Brown.
Despite these hiccups, the Planning Board still plans to work on the overlay at a later date.
“We will finish the project and get some draft guidelines,” she explained, but added that likely won’t be until after the 40B project is settled.
In order for the Cell Signaling project to continue, voters will first need to approve the language for the proposed revised zoning bylaws for the Limited Commercial District north of Route 128 at Town Meeting. These revisions, in part, would allow the company to build a laboratory on the plot of land it hopes to purchase. It also would ease height requirements for laboratories.
“From what we’re seeing, people are generally in favor of Cell Signaling Technologies,” said Brown. “We want to support places that generate revenue for the town.”
The Planning Board will then pitch the Limited Commercial District to be implemented to Special Town Meeting in June.
