Forty-four students were inducted into Gloucester High School’s Sherman B. Ruth Chapter of the National Honor Society during a ceremony Thursday night.
The society’s officers, including President Sophia Costa and Vice President Darcy Muller, took part in the candle-lighting ceremony to recognize the four pillars of the society; leadership, character, scholarship, and service.
Candidates for induction must have at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average in order to be considered for membership. The teens are then evaluated on the basis of service, leadership, and character.
The lone inducted senior is Allan Segura Jiminez.
Newly inducted juniors are Ashlee Aiello, Daniela Aiello, Laci Bouchie, Seamus Buckley, Baret Buckley, Sean Bergin, Jack Delaney, Chloe deGaspe Beaubien, Deston Cauthers, Eliana Cracchiolo, Clara Del Vecchio, Frank DeSisto, Aiden Treely Dowd, Rosalia Ferrara, Michael Francis, Nicole Gardner, Peter Giordano, Emily Gossom, and Ella Grossi.
And, Keyarah Harris, Emalee Jackman, Kyia Karvelas, Brody Laing, Jaclyn Lichtenwald, Maximilian Littman, Adam Madeja, Adriana Martell, Olivia McBain, Kirah Bee Murdock, Allie Nicastro, Marissa Numerosi, Annika Nyborg, Trinity O’Leary, Anthony “AJ” Porcello.
Also, Samuel Rodriguez, Catherine Sargent, Elijah Sarrouf, Margaret Sperry, Griffin Towne, Marisa Vincent, Tyler Weed, Camilla Wilkins-Bowens and Ella Zindle.