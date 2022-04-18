Gloucester Public Schools’ fiscal 2023 spending plan of nearly $47 million got little feedback during a School Committee public hearing held last week on Zoom.
The plan, if approved, would increase school spending by $1.35 million for the 2022-2023 school year, which works out to be just under a 3% increase.
The budget still must be approved by the School Committee and City Council. The School Committee is slated to vote April 27 for the mayor to submit it to the City Council for inclusion in the full city budget, with a draft of that budget going to the City Council some time in May.
Superintendent Ben Lummis said the school budget was developed with the schools’ Plan for Ongoing Improvement in mind. It was based on priorities of student learning, support and high-quality instruction, and was done with moderation as a consideration, as there could be unanticipated expenditures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Through salary negotiations last fall and winter, Lummis said the budget was worked to improve recruitment and retain staff. It was also written with an eye to when emergency federal coronavirus relief funding sunsets in fiscal 2025.
Lummis showed the School Committee a budget pie chart that presents the schools’ primary expenses were in salaries, at 72.7%, with benefits representing 15.3%, and ordinary expenses weighing in at 12%.
“Like most organizations, particularly schools, the vast majority of our expenses are in our people. They are our most valuable resource,” Lummis told the School Committee. About 83% of the district’s salaries are for professionals — teachers, directors, clinical staff, guidance counselors and others.
Other budget drivers are:
- A nearly $400,000 increase for health insurance, for a budget of $6.834 million. The nearly 6% increase for health care costs is below the 7% and 8% increases in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 respectively. “This is always a little bit of a wildcard in our budget,” Lummis said.
- Professional salary adjustments through contract negotiations included increasing starting wages by eliminating the bottom steps of the salary matrix, increasing reimbursements for courses for special education and English language learner certifications, shortening the number of years needed to reach the top salary, and increasing coaching pay.
- Teacher compensation changes netted out to be nearly $960,000 when factoring in $255,000 for retirements.
- The schools decided to add four new positions to the budget that had been paid for with federal relief dollars: an adjustment counselor at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, a special education coordinator at Gloucester High, and the district’s mental health coordinator and transportation manager, for a cost of $352,000.
- Out-of-district special education costs will be nearly $4.2 million for 53 students. However, this cost will be offset by state aid and prepaid tuition, meaning the overall budget for this is down by $91,000.
- The district is also shifting $130,000 for K-5 math curriculum materials and instructional apps to federal coronavirus emergency relief funding.
Catherine Ryan of High Rock Terrace was the only member of the public to speak up at the meeting April 12, saying that she had been following the budget process closely.
Ryan asked if there might be a better way for school officials to frame the budget than “talking about the biggest hit is teacher salaries and benefits.”
“I’m just wondering if there is a different way we can phrase that because I think it sets up a problem of blaming teachers for the budget overall,” Ryan said. She said there are city services and expenditures for the schools that are not reflected in the operating budget.
“I personally would rather have the salaries of the teachers go up more and that we have the most competitive salaries,” Ryan said. She wanted to see more items related to equity and more diverse hiring “and I’m not seeing that called out.”
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.