Saturday's storm has wreaked havoc on Cape Ann.
National Grid is reporting more than 860 customers without power at 5:15 p.m.
In Gloucester, where 511 of the utility's 16,957 customers have no electricity it expects it to be returned by 10 p.m.
In Rockport, the estimated time of restoration for 145 of the utility's 4,972 customers without power is 8 p.m.
The 211 Essex customers without electricity, of 2.055, should see the lights go back on around 8:15 p.m.
No outages have been reported in Manchester.
For city related storm updates, please check Gloucester official website under Storm Center @GloucesterPD @GDTnews https://t.co/qTiag2I70M— Chief Ed Conley (@ChiefEdConley) January 28, 2022
National Grid asks residents to use its website, https://www1.nationalgridus.com/outages, app or phone line to report outages and check statuses as it uses this information to determine its response strategy.
Electric Customer Service: (800) 322-3223
Outage Reporting Hotline: (800) 465-1212
Natural Gas Customer Service: (800) 640-1595.
Also in Gloucester, the Public Works Department stopped plowing in some areas for a time around 2 p.m.because white-out conditions made it too dangerous to drive.
Rockport reported emergency responders came to the aid of several drivers whose vehicles became stuck.
January 29, 2022
In Smith Cove this morning, a boat that broke free from its mooring was secured, according to a tweet from police Chief Ed Conley. Harbormaster TJ Ciarametaro and Gloucester salvage operator Joe Borland took video, which the chief also tweeted out.
Boat broke free in Smith’s Cove now secured. Video from Harbormaster TJ Ciarametaro and Gloucester salvage operator Joe Borland pic.twitter.com/Wd8Bjd8r0O— Chief Ed Conley (@ChiefEdConley) January 29, 2022
Weather reports had wind gusts of 60 mph hitting the area, with gusts more than 70 mph recorded in Rockport and Thachers Island, according to CapeAnnWeather.com
New gust to 76 at 1215p in #RockportMA #CapeAnnWx— Real Cape Ann Weather 🇺🇸 (@CapeAnnWeather) January 29, 2022
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Replacement Bridge across the Annisquam River, mile 0.7, was closed and placed in the locked position unable to open for vessel traffic due to heavy winds exceeding the operating parameters of the structure Friday at 2p.m. The MBT anticipate the bridge to re-open and allow vessel traffic Monday after 5 a.m. Mariners can contact the harbormaster via VHF-FM CH 16/13. Mariners are urged to transit with caution.
At high tide around 8 this morning, the Main Street Causeway (Route 133) in Essex was closed due to flooding. The sea also was over T Wharf in Rockport.