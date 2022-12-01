5 places to catch Santa this weekend

In Gloucester
Santa will join the annual holiday parade, on a Fire Department ladder truck, taking place Sunday at 3 p.m. when it begins at the Jodrey State Fish Pier. The parade proceeds down Parker Street to Main Street, and then down Western Avenue to Kent Circle. The Kent Circle tree lighting ceremony takes place after the parade around 4:30 p.m. Santa will be available for photos.
In Essex
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by boat at the Town Landing at approximately 5 p.m. Friday. Festivities will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Visits with Santa take place on the front porch of the Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum at 66 Main St. Those attending are being asked to bring a mask to sit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
In Manchester
“Christmas-By-The-Sea” features a visit from Santa on Saturday when he arrives at Masconomo Park, 60 Beach St., by boat and leads children in a parade around the park. This takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Santa will be stationed at a photo booth for photos. There also will be a petting zoo, crafts, face painting and a candy cane hunt.
In Rockport
Santa will arrive by lobster boat on Saturday at 1 p.m. at T-Wharf on Rockport Harbor following a boat ride across Sandy Bay. Santa and Mrs. Claus will proceed along T-Wharf to the First Baptist Church at Harvey Park, 4 High St., for photos with children until 3:30 p.m. A tree-lighting ceremony and carols takes place in Dock Square at 4 p.m.
Deck the Docks
Santa and Mrs. Claus join the festivities at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. In addition to many other activities, from tree and wreath sales to story time and crafts, there'll be photo opportunities. For details, visit maritimegloucester.org.