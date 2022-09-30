Film fest
The Manhattan Short Film Festival at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport screens finalists from Scotland, Czech and Slovakia, Spain, Australia, Finland and Lebanon, France and the U.S. Screenings are Friday at 3 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 5 p.m. Audience voting determines the winner. Tickets, $9.75, and details at rockportmusic.org.
Shakespeare
“Shakespeare on Millbrook,” presented by the Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe, is a 55-minute outdoor variety show in Rockport’s Millbrook Meadow, across the street from Front Beach. Featured will be scenes from “As You Like It,” “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Henry V,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” “Richard III,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” in addition to sonnets and songs. Performances are Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Bring a blanket and settle on the sloping lawn.
Art auction
Rockport Art Association & Museum hosts its 37th historic art auction Saturday at 2 p.m. Bidding is available live online via LiveAuctioneers.com (with advanced registration). Final viewing hours at the museum are Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. For an online photo catalog of all auction lots, visit rockportartassn.org/auction.
Symphony concert
Cape Ann Symphony kicks off its 71st season Sunday at 2 p.m. with the concert “The Big Three: Mozart, Beethoven & Tchaikovsky” at the Manchester Essex Regional High School auditorium, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Subscriptions available for the four-concert season. For information or tickets, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org.
Supernatural show
Gloucester Stage Company opens Lucas Hnath’s “The Thin Place,” a play about the supernatural, this Friday. Shows run through Oct. 23, at 267 East Main St., Gloucester. Tickets are on sale at boxoffice@gloucesterstage.com or call 978-281-4433.