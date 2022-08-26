New York-based choreographers Thryn Saxon and Alison Cook-Beatty present a shared performance of new works-in-progress and selections from their companies’ repertoire Friday at 7:30 p.m. Performances happen rain or shine under the big tent on the outdoor stage at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Seating begins at 7 p.m. and audiences are welcome to bring refreshments. Tickets at https://windhover.org/performances.
Musicians Marina Evans and Bernardo Baglioni perform on the schooner Adventure on Sunday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., as it sails around Gloucester Harbor. Complimentary beverages; BYOPicnics. Tickets and information: https://schooner-adventure.starboardsuite.com/e/musical-sail-400.
Brazilian Independence Day Celebration happens Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The free celebration marking the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s break from Portugal, will feature Brazilian food, culture, music and dance, as well as free face painting and balloons in the sculpture garden. Details, www.capeannmuseum.org.
A Latin Dance Social takes place Sunday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Windhover Performing Arts Center 257R Granite St., Rockport, with free onsite parking. Local dance instructor Greg Coles will guide participants through salsa and bachata lessons for all levels at 6:30 p.m. and the lessons will continue throughout the evening. Tickets are $20. Proof of vaccination required. Tickets and details: https://windhover.org/event/back-by-popular-demand-latin-dance-social-with-greg-coles.
Rockport Music presents Tuba Skinny, the “pride of New Orleans’ vibrant trad jazz scene,” on Sunday at 8 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. The French Quarter street performers now tour the world with their take on Depression-era blues, spirituals, ragtime and traditional jazz. Tickets and details: rockportmusic.org.