Block Party
Gloucester’s second Block Party is downtown Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., Main Street, closed to vehicles from Duncan and Pleasant to Washington streets, becomes a stage for street performers, music, food trucks, vendors, al fresco dining, and family-friendly face painting, contests and games. Details, capeannchamber.com‘s events tab.
Renaissance music
On Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., listen to medieval, Renaissance and Celtic music by the Penniless Jacks, Harper & Minstrel, and the Ladies of Integrity, Aristocracy, Repute and Society (L.I.A.R.S) at Hammond Castle Museum. The groups will offer multiple 30-minute performances at the Draw Bridge, Great Hall, seaside lawn and dining room. Guests may enjoy self-guided tours. Park for free at Gloucester High School and ride a free shuttle to the museum and back from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. Handicap-parking only on-site. Rain or shine, but rain moves performances inside. Tickets and details at www.hammondcastle.org.
Studio tours
Cape Ann Artisans Open Studios Mini-Tour takes place at nine studios during the state’s sales tax holiday on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. This tour is “self-guided,” and organizers encourage advance planning by viewing the online map. Brochures also are available at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber, Stage Fort Park Visitors Center, local banks and partner locations. Details and map, www.capeannartisans.com.
‘Macbeth’
Experience Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” a production of Lanes Coven Theater Co., at Windhover Performing Arts Center in Rockport, under a large tent. Shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and Aug. 18-21, all at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the audience can arrive early to picnic and BYOB. Details, www.lanescoven.com.
Guitar quartets
Rockport Chamber Music Festival presents the Grammy Award-winning Los Angeles Guitar Quartet on Saturday at 5 p.m., at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. The group’s programs range from bluegrass to Bach. Tickets, details, rockportmusic.org.