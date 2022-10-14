Poe performances
Hammond Castle presents “The Masquerade of Abbadia Mare: Inspired by the Tales of Edgar Allan Poe.” on Fridays in October from 6 to 9 p.m. Performances begin every 15 minutes; the production is geared for ages 14 and older. Beginning on the drawbridge, and leading through rooms in the castle, the program runs about an hour. Tickets are $25 each. Venetian masks and similar attire encouraged. For tickets, visit hammondcastle.org. Park at the castle.
Open Mic
Open Mic Night returns Friday, Oct. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport. John Hicks hosts; full bar and dinner available. To reserve a table, call 978-999-5241. Free parking and fully accessible. For details, visit www.whalesjawcafe.com.
Docktoberfest
Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, holds its benefit Docktoberfest this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 6 p.m. Sip German beer and seltzers on Harriet Webster Pier. Show off your strength during the stein holding competition. Contests, prizes, raffles and food. This is a 21-plus event. Maritime Gloucester will be closed to the public for this “FUNdraising” event. Tickets are $10 and include a beer. Advance tickets at www.maritimegloucester.org. Tickets also available at the door.
Texts
Nervous Theatre’s production of Samuel Beckett’s “Texts For Nothing” has shows Sunday, Oct. 16, and Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St. Tickets, $15 to $34, details, at gloucesterstage.com/texts-for-nothing.
Shorts
“Putting on our Shorts!,” a thought-provoking mixture of short play readings and brief dance solos, will be presented Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. at Windhover Performing Arts Cente, 257R Granite St. in Rockport. Free parking. The show runs 75 minutes. Details and tickets, windhover.org.