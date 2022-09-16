Fun Fest
Family are invited to Fun Fest this Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at rear parking lot of Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St. in Manchester. Hosted by Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus, it will feature bouncy houses, face painting, games of skill and chance, hot dogs and burgers, cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn and music.
Blackburn Brewfest
Cape Ann’s first beer festival, The Blackburn Brewfest, happens Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Stage Fort Park off Hough Avenue. About 30 breweries from across New England will showcase their best brews to anyone 21 and older. Also on scene will be regional food trucks, live music by Over The Bridge, and lawn games. Proceeds will support local non-profits through the Cape Ann Community Foundation. Tickets at the gate $45, $10 for designated drivers.
Swimmers’ Stories
Lynne Cox and Patricia Hanlon share tales of their boundary-breaking swims on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport. The free Literary Cape Ann event requires no tickets, but seating is limited. Actor Peter Berkrot will dramatically interpret excerpts from their books. Questions? Call 978-546-7391.
Downtown cleanup
City Councilors Tracy O’Neil and Jeff Worthley have organized a litter cleanup event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. It will start at Burnham’s Field and branch out from there. Snacks, drinks, gloves and bags will be provided. Everyone is welcome. Those with questions may call Worthley at 978 836-0423.
Beach cleanup
Members of Temple Ahavat Achim invite the public to join them in cleaning up Pavilion Beach this Sunday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., starting in front of the Beauport Hotel. Those interested in participating may register at taagloucester.org, and are asked to wear gardening gloves and shoes for beach walking. Children must be accompanied by adults. The temple will provide extra compostable and plastic bags.