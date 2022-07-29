Free jazz
Rockport’s award-winning jazz vocalist and rising star Rhiannon Hurst teams up with a quartet on Friday at the free Music on Meetinghouse Green concert, at the corner of Middle and Church streets in Gloucester, starting at 6 p.m. Donations will support The Open Door; and the food vendor is Lobster Roller, offering lobster rolls and clam chowder. For more information, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Farmers Market
The Rockport Farmers Market happens Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 15 at Harvey Park, at the corner of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant street in downtown Rockport. Locally-grown produce and locally made farm products can be purchased on-site. Buy fresh food directly from the producers.
Art walk
Join Hopper’s Houses Walking Tour on Sunday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m. Meet at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Hopper is known to have painted in Gloucester on five separate occasions, capturing local landscape and architecture. To register, go to capeannmuseum.org.
Focus on Solman
A special presentation on artist Joseph Solman (1909-2008) will be given by 1623 Studios and Heather Atwood, producer of “The Color of Light,” at Mercury Gallery, 20 Main St., Rockport, on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature a recent video about Solman, and a conversation with Solman’s son, Paul Solman, who will be in attendance.
Doo wop
The Antonio F. Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series continues Sunday at 7 p.m. at Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester, featuring Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars. Bring blankets, chairs and picnic. For details, visit davidbenjamin.com.